Spirit Airlines and Mastercard Present Brett Young’s ‘Live from the Runway’ Virtual Concert Celebrating New Free Spirit® Loyalty Program

Spirit Airlines and Mastercard Present Brett Young’s ‘Live from the Runway’ Virtual Concert Brett Young’s ‘Live from the Runway’ virtual concert will celebrate Spirit Airlines’ new Free Spirit® loyalty program and the Free Spirit Mastercard.

MIRAMAR, Fla., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Multi-platinum performer Brett Young will “Catch” an unforgettable flight to Florida as Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) and Mastercard announced plans today to celebrate the launch of the all-new Free Spirit® loyalty program and Free Spirit Mastercard with Brett Young: Live from the Runway. Young’s performance will be the first-ever concert streamed worldwide from the runway of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport—with planes speeding past as fast as the new Free Spirit, which is the fastest way to earn rewards and status.*

What: Brett Young: Live from the Runway

Date: Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 Time: 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. EST

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. EST Price: Free!

Free! Get the Details: spirit.com/flyaway

Where to Watch: Brett Young LIVE | Presented by Spirit & Mastercard

“It’s been amazing to team up with our friends from Spirit Airlines and Mastercard for our next virtual show – hope you’re able to tune-in to see all of the cool things they’ve been working on,” Young said. “Thanks to everyone who has continued to be a part of our virtual shows over the past year… I’m so excited to kick off 2021 with fun ways to stay connected until we can all be together again. See y’all on the runway!”

Young’s performance will begin inside one of Spirit’s newest aircraft before moving outside, where an impressive light show will illuminate the plane’s livery — featuring the artist’s face and the details of an upcoming sweepstakes that will be revealed during the show. Spirit and Mastercard turned to First Tube Media to make the event as bright and memorable as the airline’s signature yellow planes, and to make sure hits like “In Case You Didn’t Know” and “Mercy” really shine.

“We know a lot of our Guests miss going to concerts,” Spirit Airlines Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Bobby Schroeter said. “Inviting Brett Young to play at the airport is our way of bringing them that experience. We’re giving everyone who attends the concert 100 Free Spirit points to show them how quickly their points add up and how easy it is to redeem them, which they can do for every fare on every flight.”

Spirit will be donating 100,000 points to one of the charities closest to Young’s heart — myLIFEspeaks — which is focused on family empowerment, education, public health, and special needs advocacy in Haiti. The airline has a history of supporting the people of Haiti, and continues to serve Port-au-Prince while also providing the only scheduled service to Cap-Haitien from the U.S.

“Mastercard remains committed to bringing consumers closer to their passions through new and digital ways,” said Cheryl Guerin, EVP Marketing & Communications in North America for Mastercard. “Together with Spirit Airlines, we are thrilled to provide this streaming concert experience to the homes of many around the world in celebration of the new Free Spirit loyalty program and future travel with the Free Spirit Mastercard.”

The new Free Spirit loyalty program is built around points instead of miles. Every booking builds up to the next big trip, and options like bags and the Big Front Seat® earn double the points for even faster rewards. The program offers innovative features like Points + Cash**, Points Pooling and lower redemption fees to make using points a breeze. It also includes new status levels with perks like free seat selection and Shortcut Boarding for Silver members, and extras like free bags and snacks for Gold members.

The new Free Spirit credit cards come with benefits and features that make earning rewards even faster and easier, along with special touches like the new Yellow Glove Concierge Service to make every flight even more enjoyable. Plus, the Free Spirit Travel More Mastercard makes it even quicker for members to earn Free Spirit Silver or Gold Status.

Safety

Strict COVID-19 protocols are in place for Young, his team and Spirit Team Members involved in filming the virtual concert. The airline worked with all applicable agencies to ensure the continuity of flight operations during the event and the physical safety of everyone involved. Also, visit Spirit’s COVID-19 Information Center for information on the airline’s safety enhancements for Guests and Team Members.

*Based on points earned on published fares (excluding sale fares) and optional services using the Free Spirit Credit Card (the “Card”), and includes status qualifying points earned by spending on Spirit and everyday purchases using the Card.

**Coming in March 2021.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com .

About Brett Young:

Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed “Caliville” style. His latest Top 20-and-rising single, “Lady,” is a heart-bending love letter to his daughter and wife written with Ross Copperman and Jon Nite shortly before Presley’s birth in October 2019. While touring is paused, Young has been tapped for several high-profile, all-genre livestreams in an effort to bring music and relief to fans across the world – Live at The Ryman, Levi’s 5:01 Music Series, Visible’s Red Rocks Unpaused, Pepsi’s Unmute Your Voice Concert and Camping World’s Taking The Highways Across America series. Young’s GOLD-certified TICKET TO L.A. (BMLG Records), debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart upon release and features back-to-back No. 1 hits he co-wrote — “Catch” and “Here Tonight.” His sophomore effort follows a PLATINUM self-titled debut, which dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks. Young’s six consecutive chart-toppers – “In Case You Didn’t Know” (5X PLATINUM), “Mercy” (3X PLATINUM), “Sleep Without You” (PLATINUM), “Like I Loved You” (PLATINUM), “Here Tonight” (PLATINUM) and “Catch” (GOLD) – have contributed to over 4.5 billion streams globally. He was named ASCAP’s 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year for his “melodic craftsmanship” (Billboard) and has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards as he continues to rack up nonstop hits as “one of country’s most consistent radio stars” (Rolling Stone). For additional information, visit BrettYoungMusic.com.

Spirit Media Relations

954.364.0231

[email protected]

