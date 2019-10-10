Spirit Airlines Begins Service to Nashville, Announces New Flights to Top Vacation Destinations

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nashville’s newest airline is already expanding!  Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) starts service to the Music City today with nonstop flights to Baltimore/Washington, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, New Orleans and Orlando, as well as Tampa beginning November 5, 2019. To celebrate its inaugural day at Nashville International Airport, Spirit is announcing even more service, including nonstop flights to Austin, Cancun, Newark and Los Angeles beginning early next year. The airline will also increase its flights to Orlando, giving the people of Nashville more options and lower fares to the some of the best vacation destinations in the world.  Tickets are on sale now at www.spirit.com

“We’re excited to announce four new destinations as we celebrate our first day of service in Nashville, Tennessee,” said John Kirby, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning. “As one of the fastest growing cities in the country, the Music City is a perfect match for America’s fastest growing airline. With our low fares, non-stop destinations, and Signature Service, we bring the best value in the air to our Guests in Nashville.”

“We are delighted to have Spirit Airlines officially join the BNA team with today’s inaugural flights,” said Doug Kreulen, Nashville International Airport president and CEO. “Along with beginning service today, Spirit’s announcement of four additional destinations is fantastic news for Nashville and all of Middle Tennessee and demonstrates the attractiveness of this market and their commitment to serving our community. We look forward to Spirit Airline’s continued growth in Music City.”

Nashville, TN (BNA) to/from:  Starts: Frequency:
Tampa, FL (TPA) November 5, 2019 Daily
Cancun, MX (CUN) February 27, 2020 Tue/Thu/Sun
Orlando, FL (MCO) October 11, 2019
*Flights increase February 27, 2020		 Daily
*10 flights/week
Los Angeles, CA (LAX) March 12, 2020 Daily
Newark, NJ (EWR) March 12, 2020 Daily
Austin, TX (AUS) March 26, 2020 Daily
Baltimore, MD/Washington, DC (BWI) Today Daily
Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) Today Daily
New Orleans, LA (MSY) Today Daily
Las Vegas, NV (LAS) Today Daily

This new service is part of Spirit’s continued commitment to deliver the best value in the sky and invest in the Guest experience. Spirit also recently announced its plans to expand in Austin and San Juan, Puerto Rico, connecting even more of its diverse network across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America.

About Spirit Airlines: 
Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows every Guest to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We operate more than 600 daily flights to 76 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving the communities we serve. Come save with us at spirit.com. At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you.  

Contact:   
Spirit Media Relations
954.364.0231
[email protected]   

 

