Spirit Airlines, Inc. Announces Webcast of Third Quarter 2017 Results

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2017 results on October 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. ET. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.spirit.com. Any changes to the Company’s scheduled presentation time will be posted on its website under the Investor Relations section at http://ir.spirit.com.

Date: October 26, 2017

Time: 9:00 AM ET

Listen Via Internet: http://ir.spirit.com

The webcast will be available for replay within 24 hours of the conference call and then archived on the website under Webcasts & Presentations at http://ir.spirit.com for 60 days.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) is committed to offering the lowest total price to the places we fly, on average much lower than other airlines. Our customers start with an unbundled, stripped-down Bare Fare™ and get Frill Control™ which allows them to pay only for the options they choose – like bags, seat assignments and refreshments – the things other airlines bake right into their ticket prices. We help people save money and travel more often, create new jobs and stimulate business growth in the communities we serve. With our Fit Fleet™, the youngest fleet of any major U.S. airline, we operate more than 480 daily flights to 60 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean. Come save with us at www.spirit.com .

Investor Contact:

DeAnne Gabel

[email protected]

954-447-7920

Media Contact:

Stephen Schuler

[email protected]

954-364-0231