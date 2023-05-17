For a limited time, families can save on swimming when they pre-enroll at the newest state-of-the-art swim school opening soon in Brazos County

Bryan/College Station, Texas, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the largest international swim school franchise, is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its newest location in Bryan/College Station, Texas. Located at 3153 Wildflower Dr., Aqua-Tots Bryan/College Station is scheduled to open in early June 2023 and is offering families who pre-enroll by June 1 two weeks of free lessons to jump-start summer.

Aqua-Tots Bryan/College Station will be the brand’s first location in Brazos County. Owned and operated by local residents, Jared and Amber Salvato, the 6,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility will offer the world-renowned Aqua-Tots swim program to children four months to 12 years old.

“I’ve lived in Bryan/College Station my entire life,” said Jared Salvato. “As a young family, we quickly discovered the limited access children have to quality swim instruction in our area. Our family is honored to bring Aqua-Tots Swim Schools to Bryan/College Station and offer families a safe and fun place for their children to learn how to swim.”

Swimming is a critical life skill, and early swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by up to 88%. The brand-new, stand-alone facility will feature a heated, indoor pool, certified swim instructors, and convenient schedules with flexible make-up lessons. The program includes the highly sought-after Parent & Tot swim classes for tots four to 30 months old, as well as small group (4:1 ratio), semi-private (2:1 ratio) and private (1:1 ratio) lessons.

With both part-time and full-time positions available, Aqua-Tots Bryan/College Station is always looking for motivated swim instructors and front desk staff. Those interested in joining the team can apply online at aqua-tots.com/bryan-college-station/employment.

For more information about Aqua-Tots Bryan/College Station or to enroll in lessons, visit aqua-tots.com/bryan-college-station or call 979-314-9879.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur’s Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 130 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT: Jacquelyn Lambert Aqua-Tots Swim Schools 480-621-3226 jacil@aqua-tots.com