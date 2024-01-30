Tech Luminary, Liat Ben-Zur, Joins Splashtop on its Journey to Reshape Remote Work & Remote IT Support.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Splashtop, a leader in secure remote work & remote IT support solutions, today announced the appointment of Liat Ben-Zur, a distinguished transformative technology executive, to its board of directors. Ben-Zur will take one of six seats on Splashtop’s board and will play an instrumental role in shaping the company’s strategic vision for the future.

With over 27 years of experience in driving digital transformation and product innovation across some of the world’s leading technology companies – including Microsoft, Royal Philips, and Qualcomm – Ben-Zur brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Splashtop in realms like mobile, IoT, and AI technologies.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Liat to our esteemed board,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “Her deep expertise in digital strategy and experience guiding companies through leading-edge digital transformations will be invaluable to ensuring that we continue to offer the most advanced and user-friendly remote work and remote IT support solutions on the market.”

Throughout her career, Ben-Zur has successfully spearheaded business transformations, launched innovative products, and led digital strategies at global corporations. As Corporate Vice President at Microsoft, she was instrumental in turning around declining services into multi-billion-dollar ventures and played a key role in the revival of Microsoft’s Edge browser and the launch of the world’s first commercial GPT-4 solution with Bing. At Royal Philips, she led the launch of over 30 connected IoT and personal health products, and at Qualcomm, she spearheaded the company’s first open-source IoT project, AllJoyn. Ben-Zur also serves on the public board of Talkspace.

“I am honored to join Splashtop’s board and contribute to its journey of reshaping the future of work with easy, anywhere access solutions,” Liat Ben-Zur said. “Splashtop is an innovative company that is breaking new ground with a range of zero trust, secure remote desktop software and remote support software that runs across all devices. I look forward to working with the team to unlock new opportunities that solve real-world challenges.”Top of Form

A magna cum laude BSEE graduate from UC Davis and an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management, Ben-Zur is also a prolific inventor with multiple technology patents to her name. Her leadership and contributions to the tech industry have earned her numerous accolades, including being named one of the “7 Rising Stars of Wireless,” “4 Women Waves in the World of IoT,” and one of the “Most Inspirational Women in Technology” by Inspiring Fifty.

This is the second key appointment made by Splashtop in 2024, with the recent announcement of Venkat Nagaswamy as Chief Revenue Officer, signaling the company’s dedication to embracing diverse perspectives and expertise to fuel its growth and innovation.

