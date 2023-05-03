Launch of Splashtop Business Access Performance Brings a Premium Remote Experience to Businesses and Individuals Needing Best-in-Class Performance Features

Cupertino, Calif., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Splashtop, a leader in remote solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world, today announced the launch of Splashtop Business Access Performance – a new remote access solution optimized for independent artists, gamers, architecture & design, and creative firms. Business Access Performance empowers creative professionals to achieve new levels of productivity within a remote environment that would typically only be seen in costly enterprise solutions. Now, users with uniquely demanding performance needs have an affordable professional grade solution equipped with features that are essential to meeting their speed and quality demands, even on the go.

Business Access Performance empowers creative professionals with the flexibility and competitive edge to do their best work wherever they are and from any device, including mobile devices and tablets. Professionals working in small creative firms who need enterprise-level performance – such as game developers and architects – can connect to resource intensive apps and software such as AutoCAD, Modo modeling software and non-linear editing tools such as DaVinci Resolve and Adobe Premiere. Splashtop is also optimized for a variety of hardware, including the latest graphics cards and graphics processing units (GPUs) from Nvidia, Intel, and AMD.

Individual users and freelancers now have an affordable remote access solution that packs a performance punch. Gamers can virtually stream and play from anywhere with flawless sound and color, for an immersive, virtually lag-free experience. Photographers, videographers, designers and other creative professionals often travel offsite, but still need enhanced speed and performance features, regardless of industry or location. With Business Access Performance, users can upload raw content and footage from the field, then remotely access editing software on their primary workstation to complete post-production work with complete flexibility.

“Splashtop is well-known for our commitment to continually raising the usability and performance bars in the industry. We work meticulously – with chip makers like NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel, hardware makers like WACOM, tool vendors like Adobe, Autodesk, and Solidworks, and networking infrastructure providers such as AWS, OCI, GCP, and Azure – to optimize the user experience and shave off every millisecond of latency possible,” said Mark Lee, CEO at Splashtop. “With the launch of Business Access Performance, as well as upgrading Splashtop Enterprise with all the advanced performance benefits, we are making it possible for artists and designers to be able to work anywhere, and studios to be able to attract talents from everywhere.”

Creative features and benefits include:

Reliable 4K speeds – Perform work in real-time with 4k HD quality and frame rates up to 60 frames per second (fps).

Perform work in real-time with 4k HD quality and frame rates up to 60 frames per second (fps). 4:4:4 Color – Experience the most accurate colors, contrasts, and image details.

Experience the most accurate colors, contrasts, and image details. High Fidelity Audio – Tune up to ultra-high audio bit rates for detailed sound editing, AV sync, and post-production.

Tune up to ultra-high audio bit rates for detailed sound editing, AV sync, and post-production. Remote Stylus – Enjoy enhanced pressure, orientation, tilt, and size of stylus devices and pens during a remote session.

Enjoy enhanced pressure, orientation, tilt, and size of stylus devices and pens during a remote session. USB Device Redirection – Work remotely with precision using specialized tools remotely, including a 3D mouse for more efficient work with 3D modeling software, and customized gamepads and controllers to level up game development.

Work remotely with precision using specialized tools remotely, including a 3D mouse for more efficient work with 3D modeling software, and customized gamepads and controllers to level up game development. Microphone Passthrough – Virtually connect a local microphone input with a remote computer and seamlessly access needed apps, such as recording software, meeting software, and dictation software.

Virtually connect a local microphone input with a remote computer and seamlessly access needed apps, such as recording software, meeting software, and dictation software. Wacom Optimization Ready (Project Mercury) – Create flawless artwork with extreme precision in a fully optimized remote environment using Wacom interactive devices and Splashtop’s tightly integrated solution.

All performance features are available in Splashtop Enterprise for Media & Entertainment (M&E), Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC), Broadcast, Game Development, and other industries needing enhanced security such as single sign on (SSO), granular control, SIEM integration, enterprise APIs, and other capabilities.

Splashtop provides the best value and performance features available in a remote access solution for media professionals, and was named winner of the 2023 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in the Remote Production category during the event’s 100th Year anniversary. Business Access Performance is available immediately. For more information, please visit Splashtop.com/products/business-access/performance.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for hybrid work and IT / MSP remote support deliver an experience that is fast, simple and secure. Splashtop’s patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 4K HD quality, multi-monitor support, and 60fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop comes with advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com

