Cupertino, Calif., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Splashtop, a leader in remote solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world, is proud to announce its solutions for education have been selected as a finalist in the EdTech Awards 2023. The EdTech Awards from EdTech Digest is the world’s largest awards program dedicated to EdTech, and recognizes outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology. Splashtop is a finalist for the Cool Tool award in the networking, information technology (IT), connectivity, or access solution category.

Splashtop’s award-winning remote access and support solutions offer a multitude of benefits for educational institutions looking to enhance the student experience, increase efficiency and improve security. By leveraging Splashtop’s all-in-one platform, educational institutions can provide more equitable access to resources and technology, enable secure hybrid work policies for faculty and staff and empower IT professionals with the tools they need to manage and support their infrastructures. Additionally, Splashtop helps future-proof institutions by ensuring that sensitive data is protected from unauthorized access or cyber threats. Splashtop’s robust support solutions also offer broad device support for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux and Chromebook.

“We are honored to be recognized by the prestigious EdTech awards,” said Mark Lee, CEO at Splashtop. “Today, educational institutions need the same level of accessibility and performance for everyone, regardless of location or device. Splashtop’s remote access solutions remove digital and physical barriers, providing an enhanced student experience and equitable access to how education is delivered.”

The EdTech Awards were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology. This year’s finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for hybrid work and IT / MSP remote support deliver an experience that is fast, simple and secure. Splashtop’s patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 8K / 60fps and latency-free experience. Splashtop comes with advanced security features and compliance, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com

