Join Splashtop at SupportWorld Live for a Look into the Future of IT Support

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Splashtop, a leader in remote solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world, is thrilled to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the upcoming SupportWorld Live conference. This premier event for service and support professionals will be held from April 29 to May 1, 2024, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

SupportWorld Live gathers over 1,500 industry professionals in one location to explore the most comprehensive selection of technology and services. The event, organized by HDI – an Informa company, provides a critical hub for those looking to stay ahead in the fast-evolving world of support and service management.

At booth #211, Splashtop will demonstrate its state-of-the-art remote access and IT support solutions, including Splashtop Enterprise and Splashtop SOS. These platforms are designed to empower IT professionals to provide security, seamless support and enhance operational efficiency across multiple endpoints. Attendees will learn how Splashtop’s integration capabilities with major ITSM platforms like ServiceNow and Zendesk can streamline workflows and significantly reduce end-user downtime.

“As an exhibitor at SupportWorld Live, Splashtop looks forward to demonstrating how our remote access solutions can empower IT professionals in their daily operations by consolidating multiple IT tools into a single platform, enhancing the support experience and boosting technician management. Our tools are crafted to meet the critical demands of today’s IT executives and support staff, offering both on-prem and cloud solutions,” said Stephen Ng, Senior Director of Global Technical Support at Splashtop and Vice President of Communications at HDI San Francisco Bay Area Chapter. “I am also proud to see how HDI continuously facilitates these crucial industry gatherings. These events not only showcase innovative solutions like ours but also foster a community where service management professionals can exchange insights and drive the industry forward.”

Conference attendees are invited to visit Splashtop’s booth for a live demonstration and the chance to win a Hypervolt 2 Pro. This is a unique opportunity to see firsthand how Splashtop’s solutions can optimize IT support operations and improve service delivery across various devices.

For more information about Splashtop and its award-winning remote access and support solutions, please visit Splashtop.com.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for hybrid work and IT / MSP remote support deliver an experience that is fast, simple and secure. Splashtop’s patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 4K HD quality, multi-monitor support, and 60fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop comes with advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com