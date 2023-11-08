Customers worldwide choose Splashtop for Best feature Set, Best Value for Price, and Best Relationship

Cupertino, California, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Splashtop, a frontrunner and multi-award-winning company in remote access and support technology, proudly announces its achievement of the 2023 Best Of Award from TrustRadius, reaffirming its position as an industry leader. This marks the third consecutive year that Splashtop has earned this prestigious recognition, underscoring its unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier products and excellent customer support.

Megan Headley, Vice President of Research at TrustRadius, emphasized the significance of customer feedback in the TrustRadius Best Of Awards, stating: “Reviewers have once again expressed their sentiments of excellence, choosing Splashtop for Best Feature Set, Best Value for Price, and Best Relationship within the Remote Desktop category”.

With its range of high-performance and secure remote access and support solutions, Splashtop facilitates seamless operations and streamlined IT workflows, empowering users to maximize efficiency and productivity from any location and device. The user-friendly interface enables fast and reliable connections across all platforms and operating systems, for remote work, IT support, and endpoint management; all fortified by a robust security architecture that recently earned the company the prestigious ISO 27001 certification.

Mark Lee, Chief Executive Officer at Splashtop, highlighted the company’s commitment in providing premium features at an affordable price, with enterprise-grade security and live customer support.

“We take immense pride in receiving this prestigious recognition from TrustRadius for the third consecutive year, and we could not be happier that our customers appreciate the value we provide.” said Mark Lee. “We believe that access to powerful remote solutions should enable people to unlock new possibilities for efficiency and productivity from everywhere. At Splashtop, it’s not just about delivering cutting-edge technology; it’s about empowering our users with a seamless and cybersecure experience, at a fair price.” Lee continued: “Equally crucial is our unwavering dedication to customer support, with international teams who offer live assistance five days a week, at no extra cost. This human touch ensures that our users receive prompt and personalized assistance, fostering a sense of trust and reliability in our services.”

Reviews from the Splashtop user community:

“I can easily access any of the company’ systems on the local or external network from anywhere quickly and easily. This allows the ability to perform maintenance and upgrades as well as trouble shoot and correct any issues users may have.” IT Admin, Retail Company.

“It was so easy to set up and use, and the purchase experience was very good also. I don’t remember any issues with getting it running and managing it afterward has been so easy. It’s simple, fast, and reliable.” IT Manager, Healthcare Company.

“Great product for IT departments needing remote access to machines wherever they may be, with great reliability and features, fair and consistent pricing.” – IT Manager, Education Management Company

The TrustRadius Winter Best Of Awards are based entirely on customer feedback. To learn more about Splashtop’s award winning remote access and support solutions, please visit Splashtop.com or read reviews on TrustRadius.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in secure IT solutions that simplify and streamline the work-anywhere world. Its remote and on-premise solutions for work, learning and IT support deliver an experience that is as fast, simple and secure as being in front of an on-site machine. Splashtop’s patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 4K HD quality, multi-monitor support, and 60fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop comes with advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Visit www.Splashtop.com.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

