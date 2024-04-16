The suite of performance enhancements for Splashtop Enterprise provides an unmatched remote experience while using advanced editing tools.

LAS VEGAS, Calif., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Splashtop, a leader in remote solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world, is unveiling advanced performance features for its Enterprise solution at this year’s NAB Show, all designed with broadcasting and media professionals in mind.

Splashtop Enterprise is optimized to provide a lightning fast remote experience with extreme precision for users performing tasks like video editing and lip-syncing. Splashtop is also optimized for a variety of hardware, including the latest graphics cards and graphics processing units (GPUs) from Nvidia, Intel, and AMD.

To begin a remote session, media professionals simply log-in to their studio workstations using single sign-on (SSO) and have immediate access to existing hardware, desktop applications, plugins, and powerful processors from their computer, laptop or mobile device. The solution’s suite of creative features – including 4k speeds, ultra-high fidelity audio, multi-monitor support and 4:4:4 color – empower users to meet the demands of today’s real-time productions without sacrificing speed, quality or reliability.

“In fast-paced media environments, simplicity and efficiency are lifelines. We’re trying to set the bar for what’s possible in remote production and collaboration,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “As a Video Solution Partner, our goal is to ensure that users have access to the tools they need and can achieve exceptional performance wherever they are.”

Creative Feature Suite:

High Performance Low Latency: Perform work in real-time with 4k HD quality and frame rates up to 60 frames per second (and iMac Pro Retina 5K streaming). Splashtop has been benchmarked to achieve up to 240 fps.

Microphone Passthrough: Virtually connect a local microphone input with a remote computer and seamlessly access needed apps, such as recording software, meeting software, and dictation software.

Ultra-High Fidelity Audio: With support for ultra-high audio bit rates, Splashtop addresses the critical needs of detailed sound editing, AV sync, and post-production, ensuring that every nuance of audio is captured and reproduced flawlessly.

4:4:4 Color Sampling: Experience unparalleled color accuracy, contrast, and image detail with Splashtop's support for 4:4:4 color sampling, crucial for projects where color precision is non-negotiable.

Remote Stylus Support: Enhance your creative control with support for pressure, orientation, tilt, and size adjustments of stylus devices and pens during remote sessions.

Wacom Bridge: New, innovative technology jointly developed by Wacom and Splashtop, providing seamless collaboration between Wacom devices and your digital workspace anytime, anywhere.

Multi-Monitor Support: Allow professionals to select and view remote screens in one window or spread each monitor into separate windows tailored to their local setup.

Allow professionals to select and view remote screens in one window or spread each monitor into separate windows tailored to their local setup. Robust File Transfer: The updated robust file transfer feature allows for easy drag-and-drop file transfers between computers, streamlining the creative process and collaboration without the need to start a remote session.

Splashtop prioritizes access control, data and content privacy, offering robust security features to ensure safe and reliable operations. It is dedicated to supporting broadcasting needs around the clock. Its customer support team provides quick and efficient solutions, ensuring broadcast operations run smoothly and without interruptions.

Join us at the NAB Show booth #10052 for a live demo and experience firsthand the performance capabilities of Splashtop Enterprise, or visit us online to learn about solutions for media, entertainment, and broadcasting.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for hybrid work and IT / MSP remote support deliver an experience that is fast, simple and secure. Splashtop’s patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 4K HD quality, multi-monitor support, and 60fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop comes with advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com