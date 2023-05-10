Splashtop Recognized Again for Exceptional User Experience and Customer Support in Remote Desktop and Remote Support Categories

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Splashtop, a leader in remote solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world, is proud to announce that it has been named the winner of the TrustRadius Top Rated Award 2023 in both the Remote Desktop and Remote Support categories. This prestigious accolade is based entirely on reviews and customer sentiment, emphasizing Splashtop’s commitment to user experience and customer support.

“Splashtop has won Top Rated Awards in the Remote Support and Remote Desktop Categories,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “These awards are based directly on customer feedback and help software buyers make better-purchasing decisions by highlighting products that provide high levels of customer satisfaction.”

Splashtop CEO, Mark Lee, expressed gratitude and pride in the company’s accomplishments, stating, “Our customer-centric, product-led growth strategy has allowed us to continuously bring the finest products to the market. We are dedicated to providing our users with an exceptional experience, backed by responsive customer support. Winning these TrustRadius Top Rated Awards is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in the industry.”

As a frontrunner in remote access and support solutions, Splashtop offers a competitively priced, user-friendly platform with industry-leading security features. The company’s dedication to customer responsiveness sets it apart from competitors, ensuring users receive the highest level of satisfaction.

Earning a Top Rated Award underscores Splashtop’s credibility and commitment to delivering the best remote access and support solutions on the market. TrustRadius reviewers have praised the platform for its ease of use, security, and support.

See what customers are saying:

“Splashtop allows our 2D & 3D design team to interact with software installed on office systems which may be CPU intensive. We can queue renderings for processing without burdening remote computers that lack the resources. Splashtop has been a reliable tool for our small team while also being cost efficient.” Director, Marketing & Advertising Company .

“Compared to other tools, I have found Splashtop to be a product that I do not have to worry about once it is installed. More often than not, remote support tools are mission-critical in emergencies and unlike others, Splashtop has not let me down in emergencies. It’s easy to use, and I can use it from whatever device I have in hand when there is an emergency.” IT Manager, Higher Education

“Excellent product at an excellent price! Has saved me money, time and stress. Nearly three years later and I’m still happy.” IT Director, IT Service Provider

For more information on Splashtop’s award-winning remote access and support solutions, please visit Splashtop.com.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for hybrid work and IT / MSP remote support deliver an experience that is fast, simple and secure. Splashtop’s patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 4K HD quality, multi-monitor support, and 60fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop comes with advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is a trusted review site for business technology, serving both buyers and vendors. The platform helps buyers make better product decisions based on unbiased and insightful reviews, while also helping vendors harness and scale the authentic voice of their customers. TrustRadius has over 680,000 verified reviews and ratings in more than 400 software categories. To learn more, visit www.trustradius.com.

CONTACT: Adrienne Hisoler Splashtop Inc. pr@splashtop.com