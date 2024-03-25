Splashtop Earns the Gold Award for Securing the Workforce and Silver Award for Zero Trust Security, Validating its Innovation in the Cybersecurity Sector

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Splashtop, a leader in remote solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world, is proud to announce its recent honor for outstanding innovation and effectiveness in cybersecurity by the Globee® Awards, a leading authority in recognizing business excellence globally. Splashtop brought home two awards for its Secure Workspace solution – a plug-and-play secure access platform that enables IT to simplify the implementation of zero trust – winning the Gold Globee® for Securing the Remote Workforce and the Silver Globee® for Zero Trust Security.

The Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, celebrated for its commitment to recognizing the best in digital security worldwide, brought together a panel of 582 esteemed judges from globally recognized organizations. The rigorous evaluation process underscores the significance of Splashtop’s recent achievements in developing the first zero trust solution that is purpose-built for small and medium-sized (SMB) companies.

Splashtop Secure Workspace offers a robust Secure Service Edge (SSE) solution that enhances both network security and identity management, including privileged access. This solution simplifies the management of remote workforces by bringing together essential organizational capabilities like policy enforcement, secure device enrollment, and identity verification. For IT administrators, it means an improved user experience packed with greater oversight, enabling straightforward and secure access for third parties, effortless connection to applications across hybrid and multi-cloud environments without the need for VPNs, and efficient employee onboarding and offboarding processes. Splashtop Secure Workspace provides clear insights with contextual visibility into access requests, ensuring operational efficiency in a secure and trusted environment.

“We are deeply honored by the Globee® Awards’ recognition, which reflects our commitment to continued innovation of products that simplify the lives of IT professionals,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “The Secure Workspace is an amalgamation of key features that have been impossible to find in a single solution. We built this product to overcome some of the most pronounced challenges in securing a digital workforce, particularly for SMBs that don’t have the bandwidth or resources of large scale enterprises. These awards validate our team’s hard work and the trust our customers place in us to protect their digital environments.”

The distinction of winning both Gold and Silver Globee® Awards highlights Splashtop’s leadership and excellence in cybersecurity. As digital landscapes evolve, Splashtop remains committed to developing solutions that meet the complex challenges of today’s and tomorrow’s cybersecurity needs.

For more information on Splashtop’s award-winning secure workspace and secure remote access and support solutions, please visit Splashtop.com.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for hybrid work and IT / MSP remote support deliver an experience that is fast, simple and secure. Splashtop’s patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 4K HD quality, multi-monitor support, and 60fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop comes with advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com