Split and Change of ISIN for Boule Diagnostics AB (92/18)

Referring to the bulletin from Boule Diagnostics AB’s annual general meeting, held on May 14, 2018, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 4:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from June 1, 2018. The order book will not change.
|Short name:
|BOUL
|Terms:
|Split: 4:1
|Current ISIN:
|SE0000437402
|Last day of trading with current ISIN code:
|May 31, 2018
|New ISIN code:
|SE0011231158
|First day of trading with new ISIN code:
|June 1, 2018
For further information about the split, please contact Boule Diagnostics AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For further information about this exchange notice, please contact Issuer Surveillance, [email protected] or +46 (8) 405 70 50.
