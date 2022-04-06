Splitit to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 7

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Splitit Payments Limited (“Splitit” or the “Company”) (ASX:SPT, OTCQX:SPTTY), the Company offering Installments as a Service for merchants, networks and issuers via a single network API, today announced that CEO Nandan Sheth will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 7 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

DATE: April 7th, 2022

TIME: 3:30 p.m. EDT.

LINK: https://bit.ly/3qe7F0M

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Appointed seasoned payments industry executive Nandan Sheth as CEO, bringing domain expertise through his work at large payment companies, major banks, Fortune 100 companies and disruptive technology startups across North America and Europe.

Announces FY21 full-year results with record annual Merchant Sales Volume (MSV) of US$396M, an increase of 61% Year on Year (YoY), with an annualized run rate over US$500M based on Q4.

Was ranked the 66th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ with 2,486% revenue growth from 2017 to 2020 fueled by growing interest in buy now, pay later and installment payments from retailers and shoppers alike

About Splitit

Splitit offers Installments as a Service for merchants, networks and issuers via a single network API. Splitits’ technology provides an uncluttered, simplified Merchant and Issuer branded experience at checkout. Splitit enables merchants to improve conversion rates and increase average order value by giving customers an easy and fast way to pay for purchases over time without requiring additional approvals. Splitit serves many of Internet Retailer’s top 500 merchants and is accepted by more than 3,000 eCommerce merchants in over 30 countries and shoppers in over 100 countries. Headquartered in New York, Splitit has an R&D center in Israel and offices in London and Australia. The Company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under ticker code SPT. The Company also trades on the US OTCQX under ticker codes SPTTY (ADRs) and STTTF (ordinary shares).

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com