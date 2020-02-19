SPO Global and Gerpang Healthcare Group Complete Merger Agreement

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SPO Global, Inc. (OTC Markets: SPOM) (the “Company”), has completed its previously announced merger with Gerpang Healthcare Group (“Gerpang”) of Shandong, China.

The acquisition closed on February 19, 2020, and, as previously discussed, all officers and directors of SPO Global have been replaced by the management of Gerpang.  Mr. Lu Fengyou has been appointed CEO and Mr. Liangjian Peng has been appointed Secretary.  Mr. Fengyou Lu, the CEO and founder of Gerpang Healthcare Group, has 24 years of business experience in the pharmaceutical market in the Greater China region and has successfully run four foreign-funded enterprises and large private enterprises. He is also a Chairman of Pioneer Zhongrun Biotechnology Co., Ltd. and CEO of Canada SOTA Biomedical Investment Co., Ltd.  Mr. Lu is a strategic partner of Pioneer Zhongrun (Beijing) Stroke International Specialist Hospital. Previously, Mr. Lu was a Professor of the School of Pharmaceutical Science of Shandong University.

As part of the merger, a total of $1.23 million of existing debt was cancelled.  Of this amount, $650,000 of debt previously assumed by the Company from Wine Stream was cancelled and 19.4 million shares were returned from Wine Stream shareholders in exchange for the return of IP, licensing and revenue participation rights. Remaining Company debt holders agreed to cancel $580,000 million in debt and convert $1,100,000 of debt, bringing the total shares outstanding in the Company at the time of merger to 42,000,000. Gerpang Shareholders were issued 160,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock bringing the total shares outstanding to 202,000,000 with no convertible debt post-merger.

The Company’s CIO, Saeb Jannoun, stated: “We were successful in working with our debt holders to complete this merger with Gerpang Healthcare. The merger marks a very exciting and important point in the Company’s history.”

About SPO Global Inc. (OTC Markets: SPOM).  The Company is a diversified holding company whose strategy is to acquire interests in a range of profitable ventures.  Gerpang Healthcare Group (www.gerpanghealthcare.com), is located in Jinan Pharma Valley Industrial Park, High-tech District. It is an innovative technology-based private and high-tech enterprise. The main business scope of the Gerpang includes bio-pharmaceutical R&D, development and sales of medical information software, medical high-tech introduction, production and sales of medical quality supplies, dietary supplements, medicine and agents, as well as sales of medical equipment supplies. In addition to having a staff of over 220 people, Gerpang has more than 10 international and national patents and its annual turnover is approximately RMB 1 billion.

In the past five years, Gerpang has established strategic partnerships with various universities in biomedicine in Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York and Connecticut, and has established a wide range of government resource management and business contacts. The relationships have resulted in multi-level investments by Gerpang in more than 20 projects.

Company Disclaimers:  As a “penny stock” Company, within the meaning of federal and state securities law, SPO Global, Inc. may not avail itself of the Safe Harbor provisions as identified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. However, SPO Global, Inc. provides the following disclaimer and warning to protect our shareholders, prospective investors and the public at large by alerting them to the risks and uncertainties involved with any investment, and the need to perform their own due diligence and assessment.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers.  Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

[email protected]

