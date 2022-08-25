Spoiler Alert Bolsters Advisory Board With Deep CPG and Sales Leadership Experience

Scott Tassani and Lou Shipley join advisory board to support Series A software company with go-to-market acceleration

Featured Image for Spoiler Alert Featured Image for Spoiler Alert

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spoiler Alert, the CPG industry’s leading software tool for managing excess and short-dated inventory, announced the appointment of Scott Tassani and Lou Shipley to the company’s advisory board in July 2022.

Tassani is the former President and Chief Customer Officer at General Mills, where he spent nearly three decades in various executive and sales roles, including heading up the CPG leader’s North America business unit and sales team for the U.S. Grocery business. In this role, Scott refocused a team of several thousand employees to reignite brand building and commercial partnerships against 1,000 products in 26 categories, launching over 200 new items each year. Most recently, Tassani joined Meati as President in 2021.

“I’ve seen firsthand the negative financial and sustainability impact associated with excess inventory,” said Tassani. “This industry is long overdue for a gold standard when it comes to inventory optimization and I am very proud to support Spoiler Alert’s mission of minimizing waste and improving margins.” Tassani will leverage his decades of CPG experience to support Co-Founders Ricky Ashenfelter and Emily Malina with market strategy and customer relationship development.

Shipley, a multi-time successful technology executive and senior lecturer at Harvard Business School, brings over 30 years of software sales and executive leadership experience to Spoiler Alert, including chapters at Avid Technology, WebLine (Cisco), Reflectent (Citrix), and Turbonomic (IBM). Most recently, Shipley sat at the helm of Black Duck Software, where he grew the company’s value by more than 300%, leading to a $565 million exit to Synopsys in 2017.

“I’ve been excited about this business since I met the founders back in 2015 and was first introduced to their vision of leveraging technology to have a profound impact on both global supply chains and the environment,” Shipley remarked. “This team is resilient, thoughtful, and obsessed with customer impact – all of which are great traits for scaling their team further.” Shipley will serve as a critical sounding board and executive coach on sales team growth, business development initiatives, financing, and resource planning.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Lou Shipley and Scott Tassani for their commitment to growing Spoiler Alert,” states Ashenfelter. “Our entire team and board are excited to bring their unique experience in CPG, SaaS, and sales as we embark on Spoiler Alert’s next chapter of growth.”

Spoiler Alert has experienced strong growth over the past year, leveraging its $11 million in Series A funding to more than double its team size and substantially expand its customer base. The addition of Shipley and Tassani will help ensure Spoiler Alert is continuing to build upon its best-in-class liquidation platform and attract strong subject-matter talent in the coming months.

About Spoiler Alert:

Spoiler Alert is a Boston-based B2B software company helping CPG companies manage excess and slow-moving inventory. Spoiler Alert’s platform enables CPG customers, including Campbell Soup Company, Danone North America, Mondelēz International, Nestlé, Kraft Heinz, HelloFresh, KeHE Distributors, Johnsonville, and Bimbo, to manage their liquidation processes across a private network of discount retailers and nonprofit channels – with a heavy focus on maximizing value recovery, strengthening customer relationships, and increasing the effectiveness of supply chain managers.

Contact: press@spoileralert.com, 617-917-4123

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment