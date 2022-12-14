Spoiler Alert receives award for Top Software & Technology Provider by Food Logistics, illustrating its impact on the food and beverage, CPG industries.

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spoiler Alert, the leading solution for automating excess CPG sales, today announced that it has been recognized as a Top Software & Technology Provider by Food Logistics. The award honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.

Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, chose companies that invest in and implement emerging technologies, from mobile technology and Internet of Things (IoT) to food safety management, routing and scheduling, yard management and more.

“The supply chain management software segment is projected to reach $18.04 billion this year, according to Statista. This includes all of the emerging software solutions such as barcode systems, FinTech, inventory control, mobile technology, robotics, wireless technology and more,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “These providers and their solutions are being implanted to address challenges in the cold food supply chain, whether that be port closures, driver safety or just simply automating a process.”

Today’s software and technology offerings provide flexibility, efficiency, safety, visibility and more, and offer end-to-end management, from farm to fork, and beyond.

“Improving technology within the supply chain is key to both minimizing waste and driving better financial results for the most important businesses in the food industry,” comments Emily Malina, President & Co-Founder of Spoiler Alert. “Delivering best-in-class technology so that manufacturers are making the smartest decisions with data is what we’re all about, and we’re honored to be recognized for the work we’re doing by Food Logistics.”

Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in Food Logistics‘ Nov/Dec 2022 print issue. Go to https://foodl.me/h27cmu to view the full list of Top Software & Technology Providers.

About Spoiler Alert:

Spoiler Alert is a Boston-based B2B software company helping CPG companies manage excess and slow-moving inventory. Spoiler Alert’s platform enables CPG customers, including Campbell Soup Company, Danone North America, Mondelēz International, Nestlé, Kraft Heinz, HelloFresh, KeHE Distributors, Johnsonville, and Bimbo, to manage their liquidation processes across a private network of discount retailers and nonprofit channels – with a heavy focus on maximizing value recovery, strengthening customer relationships, and increasing the effectiveness of supply chain managers.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain.

