It’s been a rough week for Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao.

Last week, a recall campaign to oust her from office qualified for the November ballot. Less than 24 hours later, the FBI raided her home. On Monday, her attorney abruptly quit. And on Tuesday, her chief spokesperson resigned.

Francis Zamora confirmed to KTVU Tuesday that he had resigned from his position as chief of communications.

Francis Zamora confirmed to KTVU Tuesday that he had resigned from his position as chief of communications.

