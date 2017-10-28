Sponda Plc Stock Exchange Release October 28, 2017 at 9:00

Sponda restructures the group’s financing

Sponda Plc’s (“Sponda”) group companies have signed senior secured facilities agreements for approximately EUR 1.6 billion in total. The facilities are to be used for, among others, refinancing existing indebtedness of group companies and for general corporate purposes, including financing upcoming capital expenditure projects. The initial repayment date of the facilities is in 2019 but, at the option of the borrowers, the maturity of the facilities can be extended until 2022. The now signed facilities agreements are a first step in restructuring the existing debt portfolio and Sponda will continue the refinancing activities.

The terms for the new facilities deviate from the existing Sponda facilities in terms of covenants and change the group’s financing structure from the current primarily unsecured financing to secured financing. The now signed facilities agreements will not have any major impact on the key balance sheet ratios or the existing financial target guidance of Sponda in terms of equity ratio.

