Sponda Plc                                                Press release                                             31 May 2018 at 10:00

Sponda to develop a new office and retail complex in Ratina, Tampere

Property investment company Sponda Plc will develop an office and retail complex in Ratina, Tampere, with connection to Ratina shopping centre. The main tenant of the complex will be Elisa Oyj. The complex with approximately 13,700 square metres of net floor space will be built south of the bus station in Ratina, along excellent transport connections, at Hatanpään valtatie 9.

The plan is to start the construction of the property in early autumn 2018, and the project is estimated to be completed in spring 2020. The project’s investment size is approximately EUR 41 million, and the pre-let rate of the complex is approximately 61 per cent. The project will be implemented in one phase.

The property to be constructed at the corner of Hatanpään valtatie and Tampereen valtatie will consist of two sections, of which one has four and the other seven storeys above the ground. The lower section will adapt to Ratina’s old, renovated functionalist buildings through its architecture, and the higher section will have clearer geometry. The purpose is to make most of the higher section’s view over Lake Pyhäjärvi. The building will also be connected to Ratina shopping centre, its services and parking facilities.

Energy efficiency and environmentally friendly solutions will be emphasised in the design and construction of this newly constructed building. International environmental certification will be applied for the property and upon completion, it will also be part of Sponda’s Energy Efficiency Programme, which is Sponda’s initiative that strives for energy conservation in partnership with its clients. Also, the building’s location in the city centre is environmentally friendly as the property is easily accessible by bike, on foot and using public transport. The new property will also complement the development and service offering in Tampere city centre.

Further information: Veli-Pekka Tanhuanpää, Senior Vice President, Property Development, Sponda Plc, tel. +358 (0)40 700 9646

Sponda Plc is a property investment company specialising in commercial properties in Finland’s largest cities. Sponda’s business concept is to own, lease and develop retail and office properties and shopping centres into environments that promote the business success of its clients. The fair value of Sponda’s investment properties is approximately EUR 3.9 billion, with a total leasable area of around 1.2 million m2.

