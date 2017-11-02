Breaking News
Home / Top News / Sponda will redeem the EUR 95 million hybrid bond

Sponda will redeem the EUR 95 million hybrid bond

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 10 mins ago

Sponda Plc                   Stock Exchange Release                       November 2, 2017 at 08:35 a.m.

Sponda will redeem the EUR 95 million hybrid bond

Sponda Plc (“Sponda”) will redeem the EUR 95 million capital securities (ISIN: FI4000052113) (the “Hybrid Bond”) issued by Sponda on December 5, 2012. The redemption will be made on December 5, 2017 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Hybrid Bond. The holders of the Hybrid Bond are not required to take any action in respect to the redemption.

The notice of redemption to the calculation agent and the holders of the Hybrid Bond is attached hereto.

Sponda Plc

Board of Directors

Further information: Niklas Nylander, CFO, tel. +358 40 754 5961   

Sponda in brief:

Sponda is a property investment company specializing in commercial properties in the largest cities in Finland. Sponda’s business concept is to own, lease and develop retail and office properties and shopping centers into environments that promote the business success of its clients. As at September 30, 2017, the fair value of Sponda’s investment properties was approximately EUR 3.9 billion and the leasable area was approximately 1.2 million square meters.

Annex 1:

From:      Sponda Plc (the “Issuer”)

To:          Holders of the Capital Securities; and

Nordea Bank AB (publ), Finnish Branch (formerly Nordea Bank Finland Plc) in its capacity as the Calculation Agent

Dated:     November 2, 2017

Dear Sirs/Madams,

Sponda Plc – Terms and Conditions of EUR 95,000,000 Capital Securities (ISIN: FI4000052113) (the “Terms and Conditions”)

This notice (this “Notice”) is addressed to the Calculation Agent and the Holders under the Terms and Conditions.

Save as otherwise defined in this Notice, words and expressions defined in the Terms and Conditions shall have the same meanings when used in this Notice and references to a “Clause” or “Clauses” in this Notice are references to that clause or those clauses in the Terms and Conditions.

1. Redemption of the Capital Securities

We refer to Clause 7.4 (Redemption at the option of the Issuer) and hereby notify the Calculation Agent and the Holders that we will redeem the Capital Securities in whole on December 5, 2017 at an amount equal to the principal amount, together with any Accrued Interest.

2. Other provisions

The provisions of Clauses 19.1 and 19.2 shall be deemed to be incorporated in this Notice mutatis mutandis as if fully set forth herein, save that references to “these Terms and Conditions” shall be construed as references to “this Notice”.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Sponda Plc

as the Issuer

By:                /S/ NIKLAS NYLANDER

Name:          Niklas Nylander

Title:            Authorized Signatory

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.