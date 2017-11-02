Sponda Plc Stock Exchange Release November 2, 2017 at 08:35 a.m.

Sponda will redeem the EUR 95 million hybrid bond

Sponda Plc (“Sponda”) will redeem the EUR 95 million capital securities (ISIN: FI4000052113) (the “Hybrid Bond”) issued by Sponda on December 5, 2012. The redemption will be made on December 5, 2017 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Hybrid Bond. The holders of the Hybrid Bond are not required to take any action in respect to the redemption.

The notice of redemption to the calculation agent and the holders of the Hybrid Bond is attached hereto.

Sponda Plc

Board of Directors

Further information: Niklas Nylander, CFO, tel. +358 40 754 5961

Sponda in brief:

Sponda is a property investment company specializing in commercial properties in the largest cities in Finland. Sponda’s business concept is to own, lease and develop retail and office properties and shopping centers into environments that promote the business success of its clients. As at September 30, 2017, the fair value of Sponda’s investment properties was approximately EUR 3.9 billion and the leasable area was approximately 1.2 million square meters.

Annex 1:

From: Sponda Plc (the “Issuer”)

To: Holders of the Capital Securities; and

Nordea Bank AB (publ), Finnish Branch (formerly Nordea Bank Finland Plc) in its capacity as the Calculation Agent

Dated: November 2, 2017

Dear Sirs/Madams,

Sponda Plc – Terms and Conditions of EUR 95,000,000 Capital Securities (ISIN: FI4000052113) (the “Terms and Conditions”)

This notice (this “Notice”) is addressed to the Calculation Agent and the Holders under the Terms and Conditions.

Save as otherwise defined in this Notice, words and expressions defined in the Terms and Conditions shall have the same meanings when used in this Notice and references to a “Clause” or “Clauses” in this Notice are references to that clause or those clauses in the Terms and Conditions.

1. Redemption of the Capital Securities

We refer to Clause 7.4 (Redemption at the option of the Issuer) and hereby notify the Calculation Agent and the Holders that we will redeem the Capital Securities in whole on December 5, 2017 at an amount equal to the principal amount, together with any Accrued Interest.

2. Other provisions

The provisions of Clauses 19.1 and 19.2 shall be deemed to be incorporated in this Notice mutatis mutandis as if fully set forth herein, save that references to “these Terms and Conditions” shall be construed as references to “this Notice”.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Sponda Plc

as the Issuer

By: /S/ NIKLAS NYLANDER

Name: Niklas Nylander

Title: Authorized Signatory