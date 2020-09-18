Sports Beverage Company BANG ENERGY to Open First Southeastern Manufacturing and Distribution Facility in Lithia Springs

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that energy and sports beverage company BANG ENERGY will invest $145 million in opening its first Southeastern manufacturing and distribution facility in Lithia Springs, delivering 600 new jobs to Douglas County.

“Bang Energy is yet another American success story of entrepreneurship and risk-taking,” said Governor Kemp. “The company’s decision to establish its very first Southeastern manufacturing and distribution facility in Lithia Springs is a testament to the state’s unmatched logistics network and highly skilled workforce. I’m confident the state’s pro-business environment will help support Bang Energy’s growth as the company continues to create new jobs and opportunities for hardworking Georgians.”

Headquartered in Weston, Florida, Bang Energy is a leading manufacturer and seller of energy drinks and beverages, dietary supplements, and sports nutrition products. The company and its affiliate brands include Bang®, Meltdown® 1-Keto™, Redline®, Redline Cognitive Candy™, Noo-Fuzion™ and Stoked™. These products are offered throughout the United States and abroad. Once fully operational, the more than 644,000-square-foot facility, located at 7705 Staples Drive, will have the capacity to produce more than 4,000 cans per day.

“Bang Energy is making a significant investment in Douglas County. Bang Energy is excited to operate in a county and a state that laid out the red carpet for us and who value our brilliant partnership. We’d like to offer special thanks to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp for his personal attention, together with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the Development Authority of Douglas County, and others too numerous to mention that have been phenomenally helpful,” said Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Bang Energy, Jack Owoc. “Our new plant will feature the most state-of-the-art, fastest beverage and can manufacturing equipment in the world. More importantly, the ultimate beauty of this relationship is that we will be collectively helping others and improving the lives of the residents of Douglas County. Therefore, it is with great enthusiasm that I look forward to BRINGING THE BANG to the outstanding State of Georgia!”

Bang Energy will bring hundreds of jobs to the local community, including administrative and supervisory opportunities, along with skilled positions in production and distribution. Individuals interested in careers with Bang Energy are encouraged to visit www.bangenergy.com/jobs , where new jobs are being added frequently, for additional information.

“We’re very excited to extend our portfolio of businesses in the community and welcome a unique company like Bang Energy to Douglasville,” said Douglasville Mayor, Rochelle Robinson. “Bringing such a large number and wide diversity of jobs will be an asset to the local economy. We have worked hard to be a business-friendly community and the addition of Bang Energy only helps to solidify that reputation.”

“Congratulations to Bang Energy on their selection of Douglas County as the home of their new manufacturing facility,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “With metro Atlanta’s reputation as a manufacturing and distribution leader, we look forward to supporting Bang Energy as they ramp up their operations and continue to grow into the future.”

Project Manager Alex Jones represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Development Authority of Douglas County, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, and Georgia Power.

“We have worked with our partners in Douglas County and at the Metro Atlanta Chamber for some time to find the right user for this building, and we are thrilled to welcome Bang Energy’s operations to Georgia with this sizeable job-creating investment in the state,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “With customers across all 50 states and 80% of the U.S. market within a two-hour flight or two-day truck drive from Georgia, Bang Energy has found an excellent manufacturing and distribution location in Douglas County.”

About Bang Energy

Bang Energy Performance Beverages and Sports Nutrition has been producing innovations for more than 25 years. The company’s sports nutrition and beverage innovations are backed by 27 double-blind placebo controlled Gold Standard University studies. Bang Energy is a top seller at retailers including 7-Eleven, Publix, Walmart, GNC, and The Vitamin Shoppe.

CONTACT: For more information, please contact BANG ENERGY at [email protected]