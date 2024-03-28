LONDON, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sports.com, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW), announces that it has obtained the rights to live stream the March 31 heavyweight title fight between Frazier Clarke and Fabio Wardley. The live stream will now be available to view for free for millions of sports fans in Africa, via the Sports.com website.

Sports.com, in partnership with the fastest-growing UK boxing promotional company, BOXXER and Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland will live stream the highly anticipated boxing match between Wardley and Clarke at the iconic O2 Arena in London. Sports.com has entered into an agreement with BOXXER to provide live coverage through the Sports.com platform in Africa, working with local telecoms partners, such as Vodacom to give free access to many millions of viewers.

This partnership underscores Sports.com’s commitment to bringing inclusivity, innovation, and entertainment to sports. BOXXER, known for its commitment to the grassroots of the sport and for delivering sell-out world championship boxing events, aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance the sports viewing experience.

African based sports fans can sign up via local mobile operators, such as their Vodacom connection to watch the fight on the Sports.com platform. With a focus on providing more content to sports fans in underserved markets through regions including the Middle East and Africa, Sports.com is poised to be the leading provider of sports content in frontier markets to hundreds of millions of viewers.

Majed Al Sorour, President of Sports.com and formerly CEO of Golf Saudi, Managing Director of LIV Golf, and Board Member and Director of Newcastle United Football Club commented:

“Our partnership with BOXXER marks a significant step in making sport more accessible. Streaming the Wardley vs. Clarke fight in Africa showcases our commitment to enhancing the fan experience through digital innovation. This effort reflects our broader mission to connect and engage sports communities globally, particularly in emerging and frontier markets.”

Tamer Hassan, renowned actor, entrepreneur, undefeated amateur boxer, founder of The Tamer Hassan Academy of Acting and former owner of the Eltham and District Amateur Boxing Club where Sir Henry Cooper learned the ropes added:

“As a member of Lottery.com’s Board and someone with a deep connection to boxing, I see can see exactly how this initiative aligns with our aim to support talent and provide fans with engaging content. Streaming the Wardley vs. Clarke fight is just the start, and I am excited to contribute my experience towards expanding our content portfolio, particularly to broaden fan access in regions such as MENA and Sub-Saharan Africa.”

Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Sports.com, said:

“Our collaboration with BOXXER for the live broadcast of Wardley vs. Clarke is the first of what we anticipate will be many content partnerships. This deal is a model for future collaborations that will unify content owners, broadcasters, and mobile operators, broadening our horizons in the sports entertainment landscape.”

BOXXER Founder and CEO, Ben Shalom, said:

“We’re delighted to kickstart a partnership with Sports.com – both BOXXER and Sports.com are focused on innovation in their respective fields and bringing sport to wider audiences around the globe. The event this Sunday headlined by Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke’s mammoth clash will allow Sports.com’s audience to watch a heavyweight grudge match that fans have been clamouring for, for a long time. We can’t wait to get started.”

The Sports.com app is available for download from all major app stores and has been designed to transform how fans engage with sports content. It includes innovative features such as live streaming, interactive player engagement, and a social media ecosystem tailored for sports enthusiasts.

For more information please contact: [email protected]

About Sports.com

Sports.com is on a mission to become the premier destination for sports entertainment, offering an unparalleled array of interactive and engaging sports content. Our platform is designed to connect fans, athletes, and sports influencers in a unique digital ecosystem, making Sports.com the go-to destination for sports enthusiasts across the globe.

