Technological advancements in sports eyewear, is another factor that is anticipated to stimulate the market share in the coming years

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global sports goggles market stood at US$ 8.2 billion in 2022, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 13.2 billion by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.5% between 2023 and 2031.

The value of sports goggles market is increasing, owing to the growing awareness about the importance of eye safety and the potential risks associated with sports activities.

Athletes and sports enthusiasts are becoming more conscious of protecting their eyes from injuries caused by impacts, UV radiation, dust, and debris. The increased awareness is driving the demand for sports goggles as an essential protective gear.

Growing participation in sports and recreational activities, is another significant factor contributing to the market growth. People of all ages and backgrounds are engaging in various sports, such as basketball, football, skiing, cycling, and swimming. The surge in sports participation is fueling the demand for sports goggles as individuals prioritize their eye safety and performance enhancement.

The market prospects have been driven by factors such as technological advancements in sports eyewear, in terms of lens materials, frame designs, and lens technologies. Manufacturers are developing innovative goggles that offer enhanced protection, comfort, visual clarity, and customization options. Features like anti-fog coatings, impact resistance, UV protection, and adjustable fit systems are attracting consumers and driving market growth.

To Remain Ahead of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85678

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 8.2 Bn Estimated Value US$ 13.2 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 5.5% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 170 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Sports Type, End-user, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Adidas AG, Bollé Brands, Decathlon SE, Giro Sport Design, Julbo, Luxottica Group SpA, Nike Inc., SCOTT Sports SA, Smith Optics, Zeal Optics, Inc.

Key Findings of the Market Report

On the basis of type, polarized sports goggles segment is likely to be most preferred, expected to expand at a significant share, attributed to the glare reduction, and enhanced visual acuity.

By Sports Type, the ski and snowboard segment to boost the market growth, owing to the factors such as eye protection in snow conditions, as well as impact resistance & durability.

By end-user, unisex segment is expected to boost the market growth, attributed to the factors including gender-neutral design, and growing demand for inclusive products.

Global Sports Goggles Market: Growth Drivers

The global sports goggles market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2023 to 2031, owing to increasing adoption of prescription sports goggles, and fashion & style quotient

Other factors that are projected to augment the market growth include emphasis on sports performance & enhancement, and stringent safety regulations & guidelines.

Growing popularity of extreme & adventure sports, and increasing disposable income & consumer spending on sports gear, are the major factors that are anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85678<ype=S

Global Sports Goggles Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the sports goggles market, and is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period, attributed to increasing sports participation, and rising awareness of eye safety in the region.

The regional market is witnessing an increase, due to the factors such as expansion of sports industry, as well as rapid urbanization & lifestyle changes.

Influence of international sports events, and technological advancements in sports eyewear in the region, are also anticipated to escalate the growth of the regional market over the analysis period.

Global Sports Goggles Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global sports goggles market are:

Adidas AG

Bollé Brands

Decathlon SE

Giro Sport Design

Julbo

Luxottica Group SpA

Nike Inc.

SCOTT Sports SA

Smith Optics

Zeal Optics, Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the sports goggles industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for sports goggles. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In 2023, Under Armour unveiled the Under Armour UA Tuned collection, featuring sports goggles with UA Tuned lenses that enhance contrast and provide precise visual acuity for specific sports.

unveiled the Under Armour UA Tuned collection, featuring sports goggles with UA Tuned lenses that enhance contrast and provide precise visual acuity for specific sports. In the same year, POC introduced the POC Do Flow Clarity goggles, incorporating Clarity lens technology for enhanced contrast and color definition in different sports environments.

introduced the POC Do Flow Clarity goggles, incorporating Clarity lens technology for enhanced contrast and color definition in different sports environments. In 2022, Smith Optics launched the Smith Squad MAG goggles, featuring a magnetic lens system for easy lens interchangeability and adaptability to changing weather conditions.

launched the Smith Squad MAG goggles, featuring a magnetic lens system for easy lens interchangeability and adaptability to changing weather conditions. In the same year, Julbo introduced the Julbo Aerospeed Reactiv sports goggles, equipped with photochromic lenses that automatically adjust to changing light conditions.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85678

Global Sports Goggles Market: Segmentation

Type Polarized Non Polarized

Sports Type Water Sports Ski and Snowboard Motorcycling Shooting Cycling Fishing Multipurpose Others (Basketball, Mountaineering, etc.)

End-user Male Female Unisex Kids

Distribution Channel Online E-commerce Websites Company Owned Websites Offline Specialty Stores Supermarkets / Hypermarkets Other Retail Stores

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Read More Related Reports:

Power Sports Market Size [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Growth

Indoor Bike Trainers Industry Size, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2023-2031

Port Equipment Market Forecast, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com