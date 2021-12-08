Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (“Sportsman’s Warehouse” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced financial results for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 30, 2021.

“I am very proud of our team and pleased with the performance of the business during the third quarter.” said Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO. “Despite a very difficult comparison and the terminated merger agreement with the Great Outdoors Group, Inc., our team has been able to achieve incredible results in the quarter and year-to-date periods.”

Notable Achievements

Topline sales growth of 4% for the third quarter compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, which includes the opening of 7 new stores in an 8 week period. As of today, the Company has opened 10 stores in fiscal 2021, including in 2 new states. This brings our total store count to 122 stores in 29 states.

Same store sales decline of 1.5% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Compared to the same period of 2019, the Company saw same store sales growth of 39.4%.

E-commerce sales growth of over 15% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 versus the same period of fiscal year 2020. The Company saw over 260% E-commerce sales growth compared to the same period in fiscal year 2019.

Significant growth of our customer database with new co-branded Explorewards credit card issuances up over 100% and collected customer e-mail addresses up over 30% year-to-date.

For the thirteen weeks ended October 30, 2021:

Net sales were $401.0 million, an increase of $15.3 million, or 4.0%, compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, primarily due to the opening of seven new stores since October 31, 2020. Compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2019, net sales increased 65.3% from $242.5 million.

Same store sales decreased 1.5% during the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Compared to the same period of 2019, same stores sales increased 39.4%.

Gross profit was $129.6 million, or 32.3% of net sales, compared to $130.6 million, or 33.9% of net sales in the comparable prior year period, a year-over-year decrease of $1.0 million in gross profit and a 160-basis point decrease in gross profit margin. The decrease in gross profit margin can be attributed to an increase in freight costs partially offset by higher product margins and vendor programs.

Net income was $21.9 million compared to net income of $30.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Adjusted net income was $22.7 million compared to adjusted net income of $31.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Net income and adjusted net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 was $10.5 million and $10.8 million, respectively (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).

Adjusted EBITDA was $39.3 million compared to $49.9 million in the comparable prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 was $23.2 million (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).

Diluted earnings per share were $0.49 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.68 in the comparable prior year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.51 compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.71 for the comparable prior year period. Diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share for the comparable period of fiscal year 2019 was $0.24 and $0.25, respectively (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).

For the thirty-nine weeks ended October 30, 2021:

Net sales were $1,089.8 million, an increase of $76.2 million, or 7.5%, compared to the 39 weeks ended October 31, 2020, primarily due to a combination of opening of seven new stores since October 31, 2020, and an increase in same store sales of 1.5% as we saw strong demand across all categories. Compared to the first 39 weeks of fiscal 2019, net sales increased 73.5% from $628.2 million.

Gross profit was $353.7 million, or 32.5% of net sales, compared to $334.5 million, or 33.0% of net sales in the comparable prior year period, a year-over-year increase of $19.3 million in gross profit and a 50 basis point decrease in gross profit margin. The decline in gross profit margin can be attributed to higher freight costs for the period versus the prior year, partially offset by increased product margins and vendor programs.

Net income was $50.0 million compared to net income of $61.8 million in the first 39 weeks of fiscal year 2020. Adjusted net income was $54.7 million compared to adjusted net income of $65.6 million in the first 39 weeks of fiscal year 2020. Net income and adjusted net income for the first 39 weeks of fiscal 2019 was $10.5 million and $11.3 million, respectively (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).

Adjusted EBITDA was $98.0 million compared to $111.7 million in the comparable prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the first 39 weeks of fiscal year 2019 was $39.4 million (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).

Diluted earnings per share were $1.13 compared to a diluted earnings per share of $1.40 in the comparable prior year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.23 compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.48 for the comparable prior year period. Diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share for the first 39 weeks of fiscal year 2019 was $0.24 and $0.26, respectively (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).

Balance sheet highlights as of October 30, 2021:

Total net debt was $55.1 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, comprised of $2.5 million of cash on hand and $57.6 million of borrowings outstanding under the Company’s revolving credit facility. In comparison, total net debt as of the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 was $160.5 million consisting of $130.8 million outstanding under the Company’s revolving credit facility and $29.7 million outstanding under the prior term loan, net of unamortized debt issuance costs.

Total liquidity was $151.8 million as of the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 with $149.3 million of availability on the revolving credit facility and $2.5 million of cash on hand. As of December 8, 2021, the Company had approximately $57.5 million of cash on hand due to the $55.0 million payment received in conjunction with the termination of the merger agreement with Great Outdoors Group, Inc.

Total inventory was $428.5 million as of the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Inventory per store has recovered as compared to 2020 levels with an increase of 25.2% more on a per store basis.

Q4 2021 and Full Year Outlook:

At this time the Company will not be providing guidance for the fourth quarter or full fiscal year 2021.

Non-GAAP Information

This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”): adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income, plus expenses incurred relating to the acquisition of Field and Stream store locations and the proposed merger with the Great Outdoors Group, LLC, expenses incurred relating to bonuses and increased wages paid to front-line and non-executive back office associates due to COVID-19, the costs and impairments recorded relating to the closure of one store during the first quarter of 2020, an accrual relating to pending labor litigation in the state of California, the excess of fair value over the purchase price of tangible assets acquired in connection with the Field & Stream stores acquired during fiscal 2020 and expenses incurred relating to the transition of our former Chief Financial Officer and the recruitment and hiring of various key members of our senior management team, less recognized tax benefits, as applicable. The Company defines adjusted diluted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, pre-opening expenses, expenses incurred relating to the acquisition of Field and Stream store locations and the proposed merger with the Great Outdoors Group, LLC, bonuses and increased wages paid to front-line and non-executive back office associates due to COVID-19, the costs and impairments recorded relating to the closure of one store during the first quarter of 2020, the excess of fair value over the purchase price of tangible assets acquired in connection with the Field & Stream stores acquired during fiscal 2020, expenses incurred relating to the transition of our former Chief Financial Officer and the recruitment and hiring of various key members of our senior management team and an accrual relating to pending labor litigation in the state of California . The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures under “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures” in this release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures not only provide its management with comparable financial data for internal financial analysis but also provide meaningful supplemental information to investors. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to better understand the performance of the Company’s business and facilitate a more meaningful comparison of its diluted earnings per share and actual results on a period-over-period basis. The Company has provided this information as a means to evaluate the results of its ongoing operations. Other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate these items differently than the Company does. Each of these measures is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company cannot assure investors that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to many factors including, but not limited to: the potential impact of the termination of our merger agreement with Great Outdoors Group, LLC, including any impact on our stock price, business, financial condition and results of operations, and the potential negative impact to our business and employee relationships; current and future government regulations, in particular regulations relating to the sale of firearms and ammunition, which may impact the supply and demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s ability to conduct its business; the impacts of COVID-19 and measures intended to reduce its spread on the Company’s operations; the Company’s retail-based business model, which is impacted by general economic, market and financial uncertainties that may cause a decline in consumer spending; the Company’s concentration of stores in the Western United States, which makes the Company susceptible to adverse conditions in this region and could affect the Company’s sales and cause its operating results to suffer; the highly fragmented and competitive industry in which the Company operates and the potential for increased competition; changes in consumer demands, including regional preferences, which the Company may not be able to identify and respond to in a timely manner; the Company’s entrance into new markets or operations in existing markets, which may not be successful; and other factors that are set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 which was filed with the SEC on April 2, 2021, and the Company’s other public filings made with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sportsmans.com.

SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended

October 30, 2021 % of net

sales

October 31, 2020 % of net

sales YOY

Variance Net sales $ 401,014 100.0 % $ 385,748 100.0 % $ 15,266 Cost of goods sold 271,392 67.7 % 255,166 66.1 % 16,226 Gross profit 129,622 32.3 % 130,582 33.9 % (960 ) Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 99,974 24.9 % 92,252 23.9 % 7,722 Income from operations 29,648 7.4 % 38,330 10.0 % (8,682 ) Bargain purchase gain – 0.0 % (2,218 ) (0.6 %) 2,218 Interest expense 413 0.1 % 536 0.1 % (123 ) Income before income tax expense 29,235 7.3 % 40,012 10.5 % (10,777 ) Income tax expense 7,372 1.8 % 9,530 2.5 % (2,158 ) Net income $ 21,863 5.5 % $ 30,482 8.0 % $ (8,619 ) Earnings per share Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.70 $ (0.20 ) Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.68 $ (0.19 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 43,878 43,609 269 Diluted 44,582 44,510 72

SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

October 30, 2021 % of net

sales

October 31, 2020 % of net

sales YOY

Variance Net sales $ 1,089,784 100.0 % $ 1,013,572 100.0 % $ 76,212 Cost of goods sold 736,061 67.5 % 679,122 67.0 % 56,939 Gross profit 353,723 32.5 % 334,450 33.0 % 19,273 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 286,263 26.3 % 251,077 24.8 % 35,186 Income from operations 67,460 6.2 % 83,373 8.2 % (15,913 ) Bargain purchase gain – 0.0 % (2,218 ) (0.2 %) 2,218 Interest expense 905 0.1 % 3,088 0.3 % (2,183 ) Income before income tax expense 66,555 6.1 % 82,503 8.1 % (15,948 ) Income tax expense 16,519 1.5 % 20,690 2.0 % (4,171 ) Net income $ 50,036 4.6 % $ 61,813 6.1 % $ (11,777 ) Earnings per share Basic $ 1.14 $ 1.42 $ (0.28 ) Diluted $ 1.13 $ 1.40 $ (0.27 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 43,809 43,490 319 Diluted 44,471 44,260 211

SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) Assets October 30, 2021 January 30, 2021 Current assets: Cash $ 2,532 $ 65,525 Accounts receivable, net 684 581 Merchandise inventories 428,497 243,434 Prepaid expenses and other 15,706 15,113 Total current assets 447,419 324,653 Operating lease right of use asset 241,951 235,262 Property and equipment, net 123,457 99,118 Deferred income taxes 124 – Goodwill 1,496 1,496 Definite lived intangible assets, net 267 289 Total assets $ 814,714 $ 660,818 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 123,510 $ 77,441 Accrued expenses 105,289 109,056 Operating lease liability, current 39,790 36,014 Income taxes payable 2,500 4,917 Revolving line of credit 57,551 – Total current liabilities 328,640 227,428 Long-term liabilities: Deferred income taxes – 434 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 231,498 228,296 Total long-term liabilities 231,498 228,730 Total liabilities 560,138 456,158 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 438 436 Additional paid-in capital 89,693 89,815 Accumulated earnings 164,445 114,409 Total stockholders’ equity 254,576 204,660 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 814,714 $ 660,818

SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) October 30, 2021 October 31, 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 50,036 $ 61,813 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,778 15,992 Amortization of discount on debt and deferred financing fees 188 422 Amortization of Intangible assets 23 21 Loss on asset dispositions – 937 Gain on bargain purchase – (2,218 ) Noncash operating lease expense 21,204 17,760 Deferred income taxes (558 ) 2,801 Stock based compensation 2,236 2,436 Change in assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired: Accounts receivable, net (103 ) 442 Operating lease liabilities (20,915 ) (20,781 ) Merchandise inventory (185,063 ) (38,887 ) Prepaid expenses and other (781 ) (2,021 ) Accounts payable 41,723 94,900 Accrued expenses (2,694 ) 31,992 Income taxes payable and receivable (2,417 ) 6,127 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (78,343 ) 171,736 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment, net of amounts acquired (38,463 ) (15,394 ) Acquisition of Field and Stream stores, net of cash acquired – (4,778 ) Net cash used in investing activities (38,463 ) (20,172 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net (payments) borrowings on line of credit 57,551 (116,078 ) Increase in book overdraft (1,382 ) 4,559 Proceeds from issuance of common stock per employee stock purchase plan – 273 Payment of withholdings on restricted stock units (2,356 ) (689 ) Principal payments on long-term debt – (22,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 53,813 (133,935 ) Net change in cash (62,993 ) 17,629 Cash at beginning of year 65,525 1,685 Cash at end of period $ 2,532 $ 19,314