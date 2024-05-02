WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (“Sportsman’s Warehouse” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWH) announced today that, effective as of May 1, 2024, the Compensation Committee (the “Committee”) of the Company’s Board of Directors granted an inducement award consisting of 124,610 time-based restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to Paul Stone, the Company’s chief executive officer. The award was a signing bonus granted as an inducement material to Mr. Stone’s commencement of employment with Sportsman’s Warehouse in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The award is subject to the terms and conditions of the Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a restricted stock unit award agreement. Each RSU represents the right to receive one share of the Company’s common stock. The RSUs will vest in three equal installments, with one third of the underlying shares vesting on each of May 1, 2025, May 1, 2026 and May 1, 2027, subject to Mr. Stone’s continued service through such dates.

