Sportsman’s Warehouse Releases Exclusive Weatherby Vanguard MeatEater Edition Hunting Rifles

Hunters enjoy limited-edition, premium-quality bolt-action rifles at affordable price, www.sportsmans.com

WEST JORDAN, Utah, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, is launching their new and exclusive Vanguard MeatEater Edition hunting rifles from Weatherby at https://www.sportsmans.com/meateater.

“We are very proud to offer these premium quality, limited edition rifles to our customers,” states Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO. “In developing this new innovative product, we worked closely with Weatherby and the crew of the popular outdoor brand, MeatEater, who engage and inspire thousands of hunters around the country through their Netflix show and podcast.”

With the Sportsman’s Exclusive Vanguard MeatEater Edition Rifles from Weatherby, hunters can:

  • Enjoy accurate shooting with the SUB-MOA (minute of angle) accuracy guarantee (.99” or less 3-shot group at 100 yards when used with Weatherby® factory or premium ammunition);
  • Relax with a three-position safety, cold hammer forged barrel, fully enclosed bolt sleeve, and other important features for a hassle-free experience;
  • Purchase a high-quality, affordable rifle available in six different calibers: 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5-300 Weatherby Magnum, 7mm Remington Magnum, 308 Winchester, 300 Winchester Magnum, and 300 Weatherby Magnum.

“Through our collaboration with Weatherby and Sportsman’s Warehouse, we’ve created one of the best hunting rifles on the market in its class,” says Janis Putelis, producer of the MeatEater TV show and co-host of the MeatEater podcast. “These rifles are accurate and lightweight while being durable and affordable. Our whole crew is excited to hunt with them this fall.”

“The new Weatherby Vanguard MeatEater Edition hunting rifles offered through Sportsman’s Warehouse give hunters guaranteed SUB-MOA accuracy with a crisp two-stage trigger and it features Weatherby’s first ever spiral fluted barrel,” states Luke Thorkildsen, Weatherby Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Product Development. “It’s the best-looking rifle and the best rifle value on the market today.”

For more information about Sportsman’s Warehouse, visit www.sportsmans.com.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories. For more information, visit www.sportsmans.com.

Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications, 800-771-0116

