SPP seeks industry experts to assess competitive transmission project proposals

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News

June 04, 2018

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Southwest Power Pool, Inc. (SPP) is accepting applications to create a pool of industry experts. These experts may be chosen to serve on an independent panel to review competitive transmission construction proposals in 2019.

In response to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s Order 1000, SPP annually forms a pool of individuals used to create a panel of industry experts. This panel will review, rank, and score proposals for certain transmission projects approved for construction by the SPP board of directors.

Interested candidates must have expertise in at least one of the following areas as it relates to electric transmission:

  1. Engineering design
  2. Project management and construction
  3. Operations
  4. Rate design and analysis
  5. Finance

Applications will be accepted through August 31, 2018. The SPP oversight committee will make a recommendation regarding selection of pool members to be approved by the SPP board of directors later this year.

These positions are considered contract positions and will be compensated through a monthly retainer. If placed on a panel, individuals receive an hourly rate.

More information, including the panelist application and instructions, is at SPP.org under Engineering > Transmission Owner Selection Process > Industry Expert Panel (IEP). Interested parties may also contact Regulatory Analyst Aaron Shipley at [email protected]

About Southwest Power Pool: Southwest Power Pool, Inc. manages the electric grid and wholesale energy market for the central United States. As a regional transmission organization, the nonprofit corporation is mandated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to ensure reliable supplies of power, adequate transmission infrastructure and competitive wholesale electricity prices. Southwest Power Pool and its diverse group of member companies coordinate the flow of electricity across 66,000 miles of high-voltage transmission lines spanning 14 states. The company’s headquarters are in Little Rock, Arkansas. Learn more at www.spp.org.

Contact Derek Wingfield (501-614-3394, [email protected])

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
