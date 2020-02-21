SPR NOTICE: Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. – SPR

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) between October 31, 2019 and January 29, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 10, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

To join the class action, http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=spirit-aerosystems-holdings-inc&id=2173 call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=spirit-aerosystems-holdings-inc&id=2173

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants and its senior executives presented false and misleading financial statements or omitted to (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (2) the Company did not comply with its established accounting principles related to potential contingent liabilities; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

