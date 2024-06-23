– Corporate culture remains a strength as the company experienced dynamic growth –

CLEVELAND, June 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SPR Therapeutics has been honored as a Top Workplace for the third consecutive year by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer Top Workplaces program. Award winners are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute among other important topics aligned with high-performing workplaces.

The Top Workplace recognition comes as SPR has made significant strides amidst exponential growth, doubling the number of team members in the last two years and significantly accelerating the commercial growth and adoption of the SPRINT® PNS System to address acute and chronic pain. Feedback garnered as part of the survey process highlighted employee connection to the mission and strong alignment with the SPR team.

96 percent indicated that the company operates driven by strong values.

97 percent said their job makes them feel part of something meaningful.

93 percent feel genuinely appreciated SPR Therapeutics.

Based on exceptionally strong responses from employees, SPR was also awarded the Top Workplace ‘Meaningfulness Award’ across all company categories, recognizing the strong connection to the mission and impact of work done at the organization.

“These awards highlight our ability to stay true to our company credo and values while navigating our expansion. We are proud of our collaborative, innovative culture which has helped us drive year-over-year growth as we continue to increase the utilization of SPRINT PNS across the U.S.,” said Maria Bennett, President, CEO and Founder of SPR Therapeutics. “As a company, we put the best interests of patients at the center of everything we do, and the success we’ve had would not be possible without every member of our team working together to achieve our goals. I’m proud that we continue to attract and develop talented, passionate team members while executing our commercial expansion and maintaining our culture.”

To learn more about SPR and see currently available employment opportunities, visit https://www.sprtherapeutics.com/careers

About the SPRINT PNS System

The SPRINT® PNS System, by SPR® Therapeutics, marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line PNS™ option uniquely proposed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, knee pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute postoperative pain, is cleared for use up to 60 days, and is recognized by leading pain management centers. Market research indicates that this breakthrough neuromodulation treatment is a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of postoperative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to be placed in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only.

For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit: SPR Safety Information.

About SPR Therapeutics, Inc.

SPR Therapeutics is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence in peripheral nerve stimulation for the treatment of pain, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally-invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain.

More information can be found at www.SPRTherapeutics.com .

