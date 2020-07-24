Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Sprague Resources LP Announces Cash Distribution for the Second Quarter of 2020 and Earnings Conference Call Schedule

Sprague Resources LP Announces Cash Distribution for the Second Quarter of 2020 and Earnings Conference Call Schedule

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Sprague announces a cash distribution of $0.6675 per unit

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sprague Resources LP (“Sprague”) (NYSE: SRLP) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Sprague Resources GP LLC (the “General Partner”), declared a cash distribution of $0.6675 per unit ($2.67 per unit on an annualized basis) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and is equal to distributions in each quarter since the second quarter of 2019.  Sprague also announced that Sprague Resources Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Axel Johnson Inc. and the owner of Sprague’s General Partner will receive cash, in respect of the incentive distribution rights payable in connection with the distribution for the second quarter of 2020.

The announced distribution will be paid on Monday, August 10, 2020, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 4, 2020.

Unaudited Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Earnings Conference Call

Sprague will release its second quarter 2020 unaudited financial results before the opening of trading on the NYSE on Thursday, August 6, 2020 and will host a conference call that day at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results.  Those interested in hearing the discussion can access the call by dialing (866) 516-2130, and using participation code 4867387.  International callers may join by dialing (678) 509-7612.  Participants can dial in up to 30 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call may also be accessed live by webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3bfzrfts. This link is also available on the “Investor Relations-Calendar of Events” page of Sprague’s website at www.spragueenergy.com and will be archived on our website for one year.  Certain non-GAAP financial information included in the earnings call will be available at the time of the call on the “Investor Relations – Featured Documents” section of Sprague’s website https://investors.spragueenergy.com

Qualified Notice
This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of Sprague’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, Sprague’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

About Sprague Resources LP
Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas. The company also provides storage and handling services for a broad range of materials. More information concerning Sprague can be found at www.spragueenergy.com. 

Investor Contact:
Paul Scoff
+1 800.225.1560
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.