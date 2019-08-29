Breaking News
Spray Adhesives Market to cross USD 90 Bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

North America spray adhesives market accounted for 20% industry revenue share owing to arise from growth of end user industries.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The spray adhesives market valuation is poised to exceed USD 9 billion by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. Bolstered by high growth in transportation industry, the market is all set to achieve significant growth rates.

Spray adhesives are used in ample number of applications in transportation industry owing to unique advantages offered by the product such as providing 100% resistance to delamination caused by migration of plasticizer, high resistance to temperature and many other benefits. Growing transportation sector across the globe is the key reason behind increasing demand of spray adhesives.

Spray adhesives market is segmented on the basis of resin where epoxy and polyurethane are the major type of resins used in the production process having a share of around 40 % and 25% respectively. Polyurethane adhesives develop a strong bond to the applied surface which makes construction and manufacturing processes quite cheaper and simpler. This category of adhesives helps in distributing weights over the entire bond length of the product which in turn tends to extend bond life.

Building & construction accounts for the major spray adhesives market share among all the other type and generated revenue over USD 1.8 billion in 2018. The product is used to attach drywall, molding, tiles, floors and ceilings. In packaging industry, the product is in a range of applications including film laminating, cut out windows laminating, bonding folding boxes etc. This category of adhesives ensures a reliable and permanent bond and provides sustainability, food safety and energy efficiency and food safety. Adhesives are generally used to facilitate packaging processes. They are used for sealing bags, wrap arounds and trays.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/spray-adhesives-market

North America is one of the major growth markets for the product having a share of over 20% in the global spray adhesives market. A high demand from this region is expected to arise from growth of end user industries. For instance, the U.S. government has been supporting public and domestic construction and infrastructure projects. Furthermore, progression march toward smart cities continues to increase as cities all over the world have started to invest in connected infrastructures. Global spending for smart cities is expected to reach USD 160 billion by 2025 which in turn can result in increasing product demand.

Few key players involved in the spray adhesives market are the 3M, BASF, Sika, H, B, Fuller Company, Henkel. etc. Companies are highly focused in adopting new strategies to enhance their market position. For instance, Henkel has signed an agreement with Novamelt GmbH, a private company in Germany. The agreement aims to highlight the acquisition of the company by Henkel. With this step, Henkel will stronger its market position globally in adhesives, coatings and sealants and will improve company’s portfolio in hot melt adhesives.

