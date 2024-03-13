As far as the construction industry is concerned, it can be evident that it is one of the rapidly growing industries. Apart from this, the requirement for various materials to minimize the adverse environmental impact has increased. This includes the use of foam that can insulate the building.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – As far as the market valuation of the global spray polyurethane foam market is concerned, it was about US$ 1.8 billion in 2021. However, the subject market is expected to advance with a CAGR of 7%. This shall help the market reach a US$ 3.3 billion valuation by the end of 2031. Various factors contribute to the growth of the market.

The fundamental factor that drives the market is the rise in the construction industry. Due to the growth achieved by this industry, the demand for various allied industries has also risen. Consequently, this is one of the key market drivers driving the subject market.

The construction industry has been demanding high-quality insulators for walls and roofs. The spray polyurethane foam acts as an excellent damper of heat, absorbing most of the heat, which helps the houses to become cooler. Therefore, this is one of the driving forces for the market under consideration.

Download sample PDF copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2174

Apart from the heat resistance, the spray polyurethane foam delivers better resistance to moisture. Also, it offers flexibility in its use along with its cost-effectiveness. Consequently, the demand for the foam increases drastically within the market, thereby proving to be a major driving force for the subject market.

Key Findings from the Market Report

The global spray polyurethane foam market is broadly segmented into its use type and application within different industries. An open-cell spray polyurethane foam is one of the key market segments of the given market that is extensively used in residential applications.

Further, a closed-cell spray polyurethane foam possesses less flexibility than the previous market segment. Hence, it is used in heat-resisting applications along with the acoustic insulation of houses and commercial buildings.

Commercial roofing is one of the important market segments under consideration. The main purpose of using polyurethane foam is to avoid leakage. Also, waterproofing is achieved with better efficiency with the use of foams.

In the case of the residential roofing segment, SPFs are used to avoid any air leakage and heat transfer to provide optimum comfort for users. It is one of the key market segments for the given market.

Regional Profile

Regarding the total market share, the Asia Pacific region holds about 42.5% of the global spray polyurethane foam market. Consequently, it is one of the largest contributors to the subject market. Also, it is expected to advance at an impressive CAGR of 11.5%.

Further, North America is the second largest market shareholder of the subject market. The main reason behind this is the continent’s enhanced technological and industrial infrastructure.

Apart from this, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa are some key regions that actively govern the subject market.

Key Developments in the Spray Polyurethane Foam Market

BASF SE introduced a new eco-friendly foam in June 2017. This foam enhanced the insulation capacity with better efficiency.

In 2020, Huntsman Corporation acquired Icynene-Lapolla, which helped the organization enhance its polyurethane business worldwide. This was followed by introducing Lapolla FOAM-LOK 750 spray polyurethane foam insulation. This improved the performance of the existing foams.

Carlisle Companies acquired Henry Company in September 2020. This helped organizations to consolidate their market positions.

Competitive Landscape

As far as the global spray polyurethane foam market is concerned, it is cluttered with fierce competition.

Huntsman International LLC is one of the key players that has diversified its product portfolio by entering various markets, including automotive and transportation. It also produces a variety of adhesives.

The Dow Chemical Company produces re-dispersible latex powders. In addition to this, the business has various resins, binders, and film formers.

Carlisle Spray Form Insulation is another key player producing diversified products in open-cell and closed-cell spray polyurethane foam segments.

Key Players

Huntsman International LLC

The Dow Chemical Company

Carlisle Spray Foam Insulation

BASF SE

CERTAINTEED

DuPont

ISOTHANE LTD

Rhino Linings Corporation

Lapolla Industries Inc.

Bayer AG

Covestro AG

Demilec

Carlisle Companies

ICYNENE

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2174

Market Segmentation

Type

Open-cell Spray Polyurethane Foam

Closed-cell Spray Polyurethane Foam

Application

Residential Walls

Residential Roofing

Commercial Walls

Commercial Roofing

Others (Medical Equipment, Transportation, and Telecom)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2174<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Polymer Foam Market – The global polymer foam market is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for polymer foam is estimated to reach US$ 144.4 billion by the end of 2031.

Flooring Market – The global flooring market was valued at US$ 333.6 Bn in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: