Spright and Wonder Robotics Partner to Achieve Safe and Secure Autonomous Drone Landings

DENVER, CO., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wonder Robotics, a leading technology innovator supporting commercial drone operations, and Spright, Air Methods’ new drone division, are partnering to implement market-leading safety enhancements through autonomous drone operational and vertical awareness technology. These efforts will enable Spright drones to fly and land with optimal safety and security, reducing risk to people, structures and facilities.

Wonder Robotics’ unique “WonderLand” solution will be integrated on Spright’s drones and will guide highly precise autonomous landings on Spright’s remote delivery stations. This technology will allow the drones to autonomously secure a clear landing zone in real time, increasing the operation’s precision, reliability and safety.

“Operating our drones beyond visual line of sight requires state-of-the-art technology to establish the safest flight and landing environment possible,” said Joe Resnik, president of Spright. “We are thrilled to work with the innovative team at Wonder Robotics to deploy solutions that will result in improved safety, security, efficacy and efficiency for our cutting-edge drone solutions.”

WonderLand will also provide increased operational safety by allowing completely autonomous contingency landings, in unprepared and unattended sites, without operator involvement or supervision.

“Using technology to create a safe landing environment at a designated location is a key advancement for the unmanned aerial vehicle market,” says Idan Shimon, co-founder and CEO of Wonder Robotics. “We are extremely excited to take that a step further with Spright to leverage WonderLand to provide safe and secure contingency or emergency landings. This differentiator will allow Spright’s drones to serve in many more scenarios and create even greater benefits as they work to deploy a drone network to serve the US healthcare industry.”

WonderLand applies advanced 2D semantic algorithms and 3D geometric analysis during vertical descent to facilitate safe landings at planned and unplanned locations.

Leveraging this technology will allow a Spright drone to potentially deliver life-saving healthcare resources to any location within the flight range.

Today Spright has active proof-of-concept projects in multiple locations around the United States. By the end of 2022, Spright anticipates to have launched daily drone missions serving healthcare locations in several states.

About Spright

Spright is the drone division of Air Methods, created to help solve for many of the toughest challenges facing communities across North America. This innovative, drone-based solution is tasked with leveraging emerging aeronautical technology to create operational solutions that can be implemented locally. Based in Gilbert, AZ, Spright as a stand-alone Part 135 Operator with a leadership team that touts more than 70 years of aviation operational experience.

About Wonder Robotics

Wonder Robotics is dedicated to facilitating commercial use of drones at scale by enabling safe and autonomous flights. Its first product, WonderLand, allows vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones to land safely and completely autonomously on any unprepared and unattended site, without operator involvement. Based in Israel with offices in the US, the company was founded by worldwide experts in drone, robotics, navigation, and 3D visual applications in the commercial and military markets. Wonder Robotics recently completed its Seed investment round led by Elron Ventures.

CONTACT: Adam Beeson
Amendola Communications for Air Methods / Spright
847-867-0048
adam@acmarketingpr.com

