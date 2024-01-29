BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (“Springbig,” “we,” “our” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SBIG), a leading provider of vertical SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs, today announced changes in its board of directors following completion on January 23, 2024, of its $8.0 million debt financing with a syndicate of lenders.

The Company announced that Matt Sacks, Co-Managing Partner of Lightbank, and Shawn Dym, a co-lead investor in the debt financing through Shalcor Management Inc., have both joined the board of directors.

Matt Sacks brings extensive experience investing in technology businesses from his role as Co-Managing Partner of Lightbank, and previously as a Principal at New Enterprise Associates. Matt is also the Founder and Executive Chairman of Luminary Media, a podcasting company he founded in 2018. He started his career as a member of the Technology, Media and Telecom investment banking team at Goldman Sachs.

Shawn Dym is Chairman of Decibel Cannabis Company, a leading Canadian cannabis company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Shawn is an early investor and strategic thought leader in the North American cannabis industry and co-founded and serves as an advisor on the board of Green Acre Capital, Canada’s largest cannabis private investment fund. He oversees investments in Shalcor Management, Inc., working with Optus Capital Corporation, the family office of Mark Silver.

“We are both honored and delighted that Matt and Shawn have agreed to join our board of directors and look forward to the Company benefiting from the vast experience that they both offer,” said Jeffrey Harris, Chairman and CEO of the Company.

The Company also announced that Phil Schwarz and Jon Trauben have resigned from the board of directors with effect from January 23, 2024. Jeffrey Harris said, “Phil and Jon have been highly valuable board members since the early stage of Springbig, and both were members of the board prior to the Company becoming publicly listed in 2022. We have benefited greatly from their advice, wisdom, and business acumen over the years. Their contribution and friendship will long be remembered.”

The board of directors now comprises Sergey Sherman, Matt Sacks and Shawn Dym along with Jeffrey Harris, Chairman and CEO. Shawn Dym will replace Jon Trauben as Chair of the Audit Committee.

About Springbig

Springbig is a market-leading vertical software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. Springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback systems, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. Springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, Springbig’s reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer bases, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/ .

