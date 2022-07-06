springbig Announces Exclusive Partnership with Subscription-Based Service Kind+

Partnership offers turnkey, frictionless subscription-as-a-service with a built-in springbig powered customer loyalty offering for cannabis retailers

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — springbig (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBIG, SBIGW), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, today announced an exclusive partnership with Kind+, the first scalable platform to power subscriptions and recurring orders for cannabis end consumers.

This exclusive partnership offers a unique, first-of-its-kind multi-faceted platform that powers a subscribe-and-save offering at scale in cannabis. The platform allows retailers to earn recurring revenue while creating a concentrated base of high-value end consumers, who receive special everyday member pricing as well as additional consumer benefits.

Installation of this service for retailers is free and frictionless in under one hour. Retailers also receive significant cost savings through Kind+’s loyalty/e-commerce subsidies, and can access the Kind+ subscription-as-a-service through one of the following tiers:

Standard: Retailers benefit from Kind+ marketing as well as special everyday member pricing for their high-value end consumers. With no set-up or monthly fees, all fees are transparent with a take-rate per transaction. Retailers also receive subsidized loyalty by springbig of up to $400 per month, representing ongoing cost savings of up to $4,800 per year.

Advanced: Retailers have access to the Standard benefits plus Kind+ custom marketing, Kind+ instant rewards, subsidized e-commerce of up to $500 per month, and subsidized loyalty by springbig of up to $800 per month, representing ongoing cost savings of up to $15,600 per year.

Early Adoption Program (Limited-Time Only): This tier offers special benefits for existing springbig clients plus exceptional retailers outside of the springbig network, for a limited time only. This tier includes a special take rate and geographic exclusivity for the initial three months. Retailers will have access to the Advanced tier of benefits with ongoing cost savings of up to $15,600 per year.

Enterprise: Retailers enjoy the same benefits as Advanced while receiving additional customizable solutions and individualized support to help scale efforts.

“springbig is thrilled to introduce its exclusive partnership with Kind+,” said Jeffrey Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of springbig. “Kind+ is the first subscribe-and-save retail offering of its kind in the cannabis industry and we believe that it will set the standard for what is to come. This cost-effective service will allow businesses to maximize their marketing efforts, access custom solutions, and reach the consumers they need at any time. Together with springbig’s best-in-class loyalty offering, we are confident that the Kind+ and springbig combined offering will provide retailers a true differentiator in the market. We’re excited to see how this service will benefit businesses and their consumers across the map.”

“The Kind+ partnership with springbig underscores our commitment to offering the most effective subscription-as-a-service solutions to the most innovative retailers in cannabis,” said Jen Miller, Co-founder and Operating Partner of Kind+. “Partnering with a forward-thinking solutions provider such as springbig has allowed us to bring this platform to new audiences and reach new heights. We are truly excited for cannabis retailers and their end consumers to benefit from all that Kind+ has to offer.”

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig’s reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com /.

About Kind+

Kind+ is the first platform to power ecommerce subscriptions at-scale in cannabis. Kind+ provides a turnkey, frictionless subscription-as-a-service for cannabis retailers, unlocking recurring revenue and creating more high-value end consumers through a centralized marketing spend and transparent ROI. Kind+ connects high-value end consumers with exclusive member-only offers and benefits to their favorite cannabis retailer, including member pricing, customizable rewards and access to digital payments.

