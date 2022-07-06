Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / springbig Announces Exclusive Partnership with Subscription-Based Service Kind+

springbig Announces Exclusive Partnership with Subscription-Based Service Kind+

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Partnership offers turnkey, frictionless subscription-as-a-service with a built-in springbig powered customer loyalty offering for cannabis retailers

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — springbig (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBIG, SBIGW), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, today announced an exclusive partnership with Kind+, the first scalable platform to power subscriptions and recurring orders for cannabis end consumers.

This exclusive partnership offers a unique, first-of-its-kind multi-faceted platform that powers a subscribe-and-save offering at scale in cannabis. The platform allows retailers to earn recurring revenue while creating a concentrated base of high-value end consumers, who receive special everyday member pricing as well as additional consumer benefits.

Installation of this service for retailers is free and frictionless in under one hour. Retailers also receive significant cost savings through Kind+’s loyalty/e-commerce subsidies, and can access the Kind+ subscription-as-a-service through one of the following tiers:

  • Standard: Retailers benefit from Kind+ marketing as well as special everyday member pricing for their high-value end consumers. With no set-up or monthly fees, all fees are transparent with a take-rate per transaction. Retailers also receive subsidized loyalty by springbig of up to $400 per month, representing ongoing cost savings of up to $4,800 per year.
  • Advanced: Retailers have access to the Standard benefits plus Kind+ custom marketing, Kind+ instant rewards, subsidized e-commerce of up to $500 per month, and subsidized loyalty by springbig of up to $800 per month, representing ongoing cost savings of up to $15,600 per year.
  • Early Adoption Program (Limited-Time Only): This tier offers special benefits for existing springbig clients plus exceptional retailers outside of the springbig network, for a limited time only. This tier includes a special take rate and geographic exclusivity for the initial three months. Retailers will have access to the Advanced tier of benefits with ongoing cost savings of up to $15,600 per year.
  • Enterprise: Retailers enjoy the same benefits as Advanced while receiving additional customizable solutions and individualized support to help scale efforts.

“springbig is thrilled to introduce its exclusive partnership with Kind+,” said Jeffrey Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of springbig. “Kind+ is the first subscribe-and-save retail offering of its kind in the cannabis industry and we believe that it will set the standard for what is to come. This cost-effective service will allow businesses to maximize their marketing efforts, access custom solutions, and reach the consumers they need at any time. Together with springbig’s best-in-class loyalty offering, we are confident that the Kind+ and springbig combined offering will provide retailers a true differentiator in the market. We’re excited to see how this service will benefit businesses and their consumers across the map.”

“The Kind+ partnership with springbig underscores our commitment to offering the most effective subscription-as-a-service solutions to the most innovative retailers in cannabis,” said Jen Miller, Co-founder and Operating Partner of Kind+. “Partnering with a forward-thinking solutions provider such as springbig has allowed us to bring this platform to new audiences and reach new heights. We are truly excited for cannabis retailers and their end consumers to benefit from all that Kind+ has to offer.”

For more information regarding springbig’s latest integration efforts, please visit https://springbig.com/.

About springbig        
springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig’s reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/.

About Kind+        
Kind+ is the first platform to power ecommerce subscriptions at-scale in cannabis. Kind+ provides a turnkey, frictionless subscription-as-a-service for cannabis retailers, unlocking recurring revenue and creating more high-value end consumers through a centralized marketing spend and transparent ROI. Kind+ connects high-value end consumers with exclusive member-only offers and benefits to their favorite cannabis retailer, including member pricing, customizable rewards and access to digital payments.

Media Contacts
Phoebe Wilson
MATTIO Communications
springbig@mattio.com

Investor Relations Contact         
Courtney Van Alstyne                                        
MATTIO Communications         
ir@mattio.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.