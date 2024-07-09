DENVER, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Springbig , the leader in cannabis loyalty marketing and communications technology, is excited to announce our recent signing with Native Roots , Colorado’s largest independently held vertically integrated cannabis company. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to enhance customer engagement and loyalty in the cannabis industry.

Native Roots, renowned for their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, has chosen Springbig to elevate their customer experience and streamline their marketing efforts. With this collaboration, Springbig will provide Native Roots with advanced technological solutions to improve communication and engagement with their customers, ensuring an unmatched customer experience.

“At Native Roots, we were on a quest for a solution that valued the functionality of their platform from the business side while prioritizing the customer experience. We sought a partner that was committed to solving the business problems that we face with tested and effective solutions. Finally, we required a partner that would integrate seamlessly into our team. We found these qualities in Springbig beginning in our initial conversation and we’re impressed to find these synergies continuing to be delivered,” said Buck Dutton, VP of Marketing at Native Roots.

Springbig’s proprietary software integrates seamlessly with Native Roots’ existing systems, providing advanced messaging capabilities that enhance message deliverability along with, targeting the right recipients. This collaboration aims to strengthen customer relationships, improve marketing efficiency, and ensure that Native Roots’ communications reach their end users effectively. Springbig’s platform offers streamlined analytics, customizable loyalty programs, and efficient marketing automations, empowering Native Roots to make data-driven decisions and optimize their customer outreach strategies. Additionally, Native Roots is updating its entire loyalty program this autumn and knew that being active and integrated on the right platform ahead of this change was essential.

Jeffery Harris, CEO/Founder at Springbig, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Native Roots, a company that shares our dedication to customer satisfaction and innovative solutions. This partnership will allow us to demonstrate the full potential of our platform and help Native Roots achieve their business goals. By leveraging our proprietary technology, Native Roots will be able to enhance their customer interactions, increase loyalty, and drive growth in an increasingly competitive market.”

Springbig’s platform is designed to address the unique challenges faced by cannabis businesses, such as stringent regulations, rapidly changing market conditions, and the need for effective customer engagement strategies. By partnering with Springbig, Native Roots can expect to see improvements in customer retention, higher engagement rates, and a stronger brand presence in the market.

The collaboration with Native Roots underscores Springbig’s commitment to providing top-tier loyalty marketing solutions to the cannabis industry. We look forward to a successful partnership and the continued growth of both companies. This strategic alliance not only highlights the strengths of Springbig’s technology but also sets a new standard for customer loyalty and engagement in the cannabis sector.

About Springbig:

Springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. Springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands primarily through SMS marketing, as well as push notifications, emails, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. Springbig offers marketing automation solutions that ensure consistent customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and increasing retail foot traffic. Additionally, Springbig’s reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends.

For more information, visit Springbig.com .

About Native Roots:

Native Roots Cannabis Co.: Colorado’s Happy Place

Native Roots Cannabis Co. is one of Colorado’s most successful vertically integrated medical and adult-use cannabis operators. Native Roots has 21 dispensary locations across Colorado, serving thousands of adult consumers daily and the state’s largest number of registered patient members. With over a decade of experience providing cannabis to patients and adult consumers, Native Roots has won national recognition for its sustainable business practices, retail design, high-quality products and employment practices. Since 2010, Coloradans have turned to Native Roots as their trusted leader in cannabis for wellness and recreation. Native Roots offers a vast assortment of affordable products and a welcoming environment for cannabis beginners and experts alike. Rooted in the community, we are Colorado’s Happy Place.

To learn more about the company, visit nativerootscannabis.com . Follow Native Roots on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

For more information, please contact:

Jared Poolat

Director of Marketing, Springbig

Email: [email protected]