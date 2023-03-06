BOCA RATON, Fla., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (“springbig” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBIG), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, today announced that Jeffrey Harris, CEO and Founder, and Paul Sykes, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 35th Annual Roth Conference to be held at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California from March 12-14, 2023.

The company’s presentation will begin at 1:30 pm PT on Monday, March 13, 2023. A live broadcast will be available at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/roth46/sbig/1818275 . Additionally, the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.springbig.com/ . An online replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days afterward. The Company will also be participating in one-on-one and small group meetings. For more information about the Roth conference and to submit a registration request, please click here .

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig’s reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/ .

Investor Relations Contact

Ryan Flanagan

ICR Strategic Communications & Advisory

ir@springbig.com