ST. LOUIS, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Springer Physical Therapy (Springer PT), a leader in manual, patient-first recovery, today announces the opening of its third clinic location in the St. Louis area. This new Chesterfield location enables more therapists to deliver exceptional care, restoring movement for every body, one body at a time.

The clinic kicked off 2023 by officially opening its doors and accepting patients from the more than 850 referring doctors in the area. Located at 16141 Swingley Ridge Rd, Suite 210, in Chesterfield, Missouri, the new Springer PT clinic will help renowned therapists deliver care for work related injuries, sports injuries/concussions, balance issues, post operative care, and manual therapy, among other well-recognized care services.

“Think of Springer PT like a tailor versus a manufacturer: we don’t make clothing in small, medium, large. We make each piece based on measurements unique to each person,” said Springer PT CEO and Founder Dr. Lisa J. Springer, PT, DPT, CMPT. “By opening this new location, we aim to help more people on their path to recovery.”

The woman-led team at Springer PT is a radically different partner for patient care. Their decades of experience make them a trusted source of guidance and curated information on every journey to a healthier life. They take it one step further by also helping each person understand the path on how to get better, as well as provide them the tools they need to prevent a repeat injury. The team prides itself on being able to treat everyone from head to toe with their compassionate expertise and community values.

Springer PT’s explosive growth is a testament to the exceptional care that Dr. Springer, with her more than 30 years of experience, and her team have come to be known for. This is the third location that Springer PT has opened since 2018, when it opened its original clinic in Creve Coeur, Missouri, followed by a second in O’Fallon, Missouri and their growth doesn’t stop there. The team is already looking for a potential fourth location. Springer PT continues to retain some of the most sought-after therapists in the area who help patients heal with their hands-on approach.

“This is a partnership unlike any other,” said Kristi Johnson PT, CMPT, director of pelvic floor therapy at Springer PT. “We see you, we hear you, and we’re here for you. We hold you accountable for doing your part, as much as we hold ourselves accountable for doing ours.”

About Springer Physical Therapy

Over 30 years of working in physical therapy, Dr. Lisa J. Springer, PT, DPT, CMPT, founded Springer Physical Therapy in 2018 with one thing in mind: improving patient care. With three locations, Springer PT offers a wide range of services to better provide care for every body, one body at a time. Whether it is routine care or a specialty, Springer PT’s hands-on, manual approach is built to deliver better results. To learn more, visit https://www.springerphysicaltherapy.com/ .

