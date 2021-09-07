Springfield Native and Cannabis Control Commission Social Equity Support Company, Treevit, Partners With Theory Wellness for Adult-Use Cannabis Delivery

The courier service, Treevit, started by Springfield native, Gyasi Sellers is one of the first cannabis delivery couriers licensed to begin delivering cannabis to the Western Massachusetts region and beyond.

CHICOPEE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This Thursday, Sept. 9, the wheels start turning with recreational cannabis delivery in Western Massachusetts. Treevit, a Social Equity Applicant with deep roots in the area, will begin fulfilling orders for Theory Wellness’ dispensary in Chicopee as part of a unique partnership. Treevit holds one of only three recreational cannabis courier licenses in the state.

Sellers’ long road to legal cannabis began in 2019 as a Social Equity Applicant, but his connections to the legacy market began far earlier. Growing up, he saw both sides of the drug war, “Being raised in Springfield, cannabis was a part of our neighborhood and culture— there were always stories about it, good and bad.” Sellers saw the impacts of the drug war firsthand both in his community and during his time as a correctional officer in Connecticut.

“I’ve come full circle. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and many have ended up on the other side [incarceration], but I’m grateful to be following my calling.” For Sellers, delivery was the long-term goal from the onset of the legal market. His first job was delivering newspapers for The Republican (formerly The Union), which his father encouraged, and ultimately, became a motivating factor in this lengthy process. “My dad supported my brother and me delivering newspapers across this area, now I’m doing something similar.”

Now, his company Treevit is partnering with one of the biggest brands in the state, Theory Wellness. Theory has been working with social equity applicants following their incubator program and work with Brockton’s Legal Greens. For Theory, it’s a continuation of supporting diversity in the market, “Partnering with Treevit is a privilege for us. We know how difficult this industry is to crack, and the challenges that can be faced. It’s exciting to be taking this next step in cannabis here in the Commonwealth with Gyasi.”

Orders will be placed on Theory Wellness’ website , packed by their staff, then handed off to Treevit for fulfillment. The joint service will run seven days a week, offer same-day delivery, and allows consumers to pick their own delivery windows. Those interested can see if they’re in range on the brand’s website as certain municipalities have opted out from allowing this type of commerce.

About: Treevit is a minority and Social Equity-owned licensed courier for adult-use cannabis in Massachusetts.

About Theory Wellness, Inc: Theory Wellness, Inc. is an independently owned and operated vertically integrated cannabis brand. They operate retail, cultivation, and product manufacturing, across Massachusetts and Maine, including the cannabis infused seltzer brand Hi5 .

