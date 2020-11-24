SpringWorks Therapeutics to Participate in the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, taking place virtually on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 12:35 p.m. ET.

A video webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at https://ir.springworkstx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on SpringWorks’ website for a limited time following the conference.

