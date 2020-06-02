SpringWorks Therapeutics to Present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

A video webcast will be available live on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at https://ir.springworkstx.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on SpringWorks’ website for approximately 30 days following the conference.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

