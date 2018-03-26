Sprinkles Teams Up with HotSchedules to Engage, Train, and Develop Workforce

AUSTIN, Texas and ATLANTA, March 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HotSchedules®, provider of Clarifi™, the first cloud-based intelligent operating platform for restaurants, today announced that Sprinkles has selected HotSchedules as its learning and performance management technology partner.

The decision comes on the heels of an overall assessment of Sprinkles’ workforce solutions. Clarifi Talent Development was a clear choice because of its integration with HotSchedules Labor – an advanced forecasting, scheduling and labor management solution the company has been using since 2013.

“The Sprinkles team selected HotSchedules’ Clarifi Talent Development to support our companywide effort to create a social learning platform that fosters communication and collaboration across the organization – from corporate departments to Bakery managers to hourly associates,” said Kristin Burk, Talent Development Consultant at Sprinkles.

“The social engagement within ‘The Camp’ (the Sprinkles-branded learning academy) was strong from the moment we invited our teams onto the platform. Within days, our managers and associates were sharing videos, photos, and personal stories on the social feed,” Burk added.

“We’ve uploaded tons of meaningful content, company documents, and several micro-learning videos to build out our robust library. Managers love how easy it is to find what they need – no one is doing the library and search function better than Clarifi Talent Development,” said Ashley Leonard, Training Managers, Sprinkles.

The Sprinkles’ HR, marketing and training departments are united to continue to deliver a social network where all 1,000 associates can share their wins, show how they are getting their jobs done, and inspire each other all while taking the training courses they need across all 24 stores.

Clarifi Talent Development provides a modern user interface to help Sprinkles set the tone for social learning and engagement. Now that associates and managers are actively logging in to share with their colleagues and find content they need, the training team is focused on developing and launching job-specific courses, and excited about automatically assigning those courses to new associates through the single sign-on integration with HotSchedules.

“We’re looking forward to seeing our engagement numbers continue to grow and tracking who is taking the training as we launch courses.” Burk said, “That’s going to be a big bonus for our manager and leadership teams.”

To learn more about HotSchedules, visit https://www.hotschedules.com.

To learn more about Sprinkles, visit https://sprinkles.com/.

About Sprinkles

Sprinkles opened in 2005 in Beverly Hills as the world’s first cupcake-only bakery. Today, the celebrity-endorsed company has grown to 24 stores located from coast-to-coast. Passionate innovators, in 2012, Sprinkles debuted the world’s first Cupcake ATM and continued its foray into classic American desserts with the launch of Sprinkles Ice Cream and Sprinkles Cookies. Baked fresh in small batches throughout the day, Sprinkles are handcrafted from the finest ingredients. For those with dietary restrictions, Sprinkles puts a vegan, gluten free and sugar free twist on its most popular flavor – red velvet.

About HotSchedules

HotSchedules works with over 33,000 customers – from large international chains, to some of the hottest new concepts. With a continual focus on innovation, HotSchedules provides innovative technology, services and user experiences for the restaurant, retail and hospitality industries, including Clarifi, the first cloud-based intelligent operating platform. Designed for independents, multi-unit franchise operators and international enterprise brands, HotSchedules serves over 2.8 million users across 159,000 locations in 56 countries helping them control costs, maintain compliance, improve visibility, increase profitability and drive operational consistency. Clarifi Talent Development, formerly known as HotSchedules Train powered by Schoox, was recently named a Top Rated Corporate Management System by TrustRadius, a trusted review site for business technology, serving both buyers and vendors.

Media Contact:

John Kell

ICR for HotSchedules

646.277.1215

[email protected]