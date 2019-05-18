SPRINT CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Sprint Corporation (S) Investors of Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Suffered 50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys, reminds Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) investors of the securities class action, Meneses v. Sprint Corporation et al., No. 1:19-cv-03549, pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sprint securities between January 31, 2019 and April 16, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered losses you do not need to sign up to be included in the putative class of investors.

If you suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000), you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than June 21, 2019 (the “Lead Plaintiff deadline”). Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/Sprint

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors by (1) highlighting that it had 309,000 total postpaid net additions, a widely-watched metric by Wall Street analysts, and (2) concealing that these additions were not new customers.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, whether Sprint’s disclosures to regulators about the Company’s business to support the T-Mobile merger might be inconsistent with disclosures to investors, and, whether investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Sprint should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

