TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sprott Asset Management LP (“Sprott Asset Management” or the “Manager”), on behalf of the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX: U.UN and U.U) (the “Trust”), a closed-ended trust created to invest and hold substantially all of its assets in physical uranium, today announced that the Trust has filed a new US$1.5 billion preliminary base shelf prospectus with securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The Trust also announced the voluntary withdrawal of its final short form base shelf prospectus dated September 7, 2023 concurrently with the filing of the new preliminary base shelf prospectus.