Sprout’s new integration brings powerful social data into Tableau to help provide a comprehensive view of customer and business intelligence

CHICAGO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Sprout Social , an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, announced a new integration with Tableau , the world’s leading analytics platform. The integration enables organizations to make more proactive and data-driven decisions by making it easier to incorporate social data from Sprout Social into Tableau for a cohesive view of business-wide insights.

The addition of Tableau, a Salesforce company, is the latest in a series of integrations Sprout Social has developed as part of its global partnership with Salesforce. Sprout Social’s focus on co-creation enables functionality that fits within joint customers’ workflows so brands can extract the most value from their customer data without worrying about a difficult product implementation. Sprout Social’s existing integrations with Salesforce Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Sales Cloud and Slack also reflect this same intentionality.

“In order to build proactive, industry-leading brands, organizations need a 360-degree view of their customers and their performance. This is a vision that we share with Salesforce and we are thrilled to have deepened our partnership to deliver on it,” said Ryan Barretto, President of Sprout Social. “The Tableau platform is known for taking any kind of data from any system and turning it into actionable insights with speed and ease. And, with Sprout’s integration, this now includes social data. Together, we are providing decision makers with a unified source of truth that allows them to more easily leverage powerful social data and insights to build their strategy. In an increasingly crowded and constantly changing market, this is how customers can compete to win.”

“Helping people and organizations become more data-driven is what Tableau does best,” said Brian Matsubara, Vice President, of Global Technology Partnerships, Tableau at Salesforce. “We’re thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Sprout Social and help customers succeed by unlocking actionable insights from their social data.”

Sprout Social’s platform provides robust social data across brand performance, audience insights, campaign effectiveness and industry trends. With Sprout Social’s Tableau Business Intelligence (BI) Connector, customers can better leverage these social insights for a stronger understanding of their customer and their brand’s performance. Users can also create custom dashboards with the exact metrics and visuals they need. This type of access and customization makes it easier to not only share, but act on, the most impactful data.

Learn more about Sprout Social’s Tableau integration here and visit sproutsocial.com/salesforce for additional information on Sprout’s partnership with Salesforce.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, commerce and advocacy solutions to more than 34,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

