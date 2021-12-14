Breaking News
Sprout Social ranked #3 on Battery Venture’s 25 Highest Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work for

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sprout Social, an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, has been recognized as one of the 25 Highest Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies To Work For by Battery Ventures, with data provided by Glassdoor. The list highlights 25 publicly traded companies—all business-to-business, cloud-computing companies—where employees reported the highest levels of satisfaction at work during the 12 months ended Oct. 31, according to employee feedback shared on Glassdoor.

This recognition marks the fifth consecutive year Sprout has been placed on the list, and this year Sprout ranked third on the list of 25. Sprout’s ratings far exceeded Glassdoor averages across the board, with an overall company rating of 4.8 compared to the Glassdoor average of 3.3 as well as a 98% positive business-outlook rating—indicating the percentage of employees who believe their employer’s business will get better in the next six months—compared to the Glassdoor average of 54%.

This is the fifth year Battery has issued a version of its highest-rated cloud companies list, along with a related ranking of the 25 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For. The rankings—which this year come as many companies continue to face workplace challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, including remote and hybrid work—highlight the global trend of businesses increasingly turning to the cloud to run critical technology systems and software, instead of using on-premise systems.

“While the pandemic has accelerated the businesses of many cloud companies—whose products often help fuel digital transformation—many cloud CEOs are still grappling with how to build great corporate cultures, hire the best employees and retain them in an incredibly fast-changing and unpredictable business environment,” said Neeraj Agrawal, a Battery Ventures general partner who specializes in cloud investing. “The companies on this list should feel proud of their success in building positive cultures and promoting employee satisfaction, which often translates into financial success. They really are modeling best practices for other organizations across the economy.”

“We are honored to be recognized by Battery Ventures for a fifth year and are inspired by our team’s ability to embrace change, while continuing to deliver an unmatched experience for our customers,” said Ryan Barretto, President of Sprout Social. “Investing in our people has always been a top priority at Sprout and is a key factor in our success. When our team members know they are supported, they can focus on building a powerful product while solving the hard problems our customers are faced with each day.”

About Sprout Social
Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, commerce, and advocacy solutions to more than 30,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn. Learn more at sproutsocial.com.

Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, online marketplaces, healthcare IT and industrial technology. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from six strategic locations: Boston; San Francisco and Menlo Park, Calif.; Herzliya, Israel; London; and New York. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at battery.com and find a full list of Battery’s portfolio companies here.

