CHICAGO, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sprout Social , an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, has been named to the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago™ List . Sprout has been a finalist on Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces in Chicago list since 2020, and this year marks their third year in a row being recognized by Fortune Media, demonstrating how the company has established itself as a top employer with one of the best workplace cultures among companies headquartered in Chicago.

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago™ List , Great Place To Work collected nearly 50,000 confidential responses from employees at eligible companies about various elements of their experience, including trust in leadership, fair and respectful treatment of employees, team camaraderie and more. Sprout is recognized as an employer of choice with 91% of Sprout employees saying Sprout Social is a great place to work , compared to the 57% of employees at a typical US-based company.

“The Sprout Social team is made up of curious, passionate and talented people who set high standards for themselves and the work they do for our customers,” said Crystal Boysen, CPO, Sprout Social. “Our company culture and the dedication of our employees are the cornerstone of what makes us a great place to work, and being recognized as a top employer in our home city is a special honor that we hold dearly. We celebrate and thank everyone on our team for all they do to earn this incredible achievement.”

Sprout has received additional recognition for their performance in the Chicago market, with this year marking their eighth time on the Crain’s Fast 50 List for being one of the fastest growing companies by revenue growth, and as a Best Company to Work for: Midwest by U.S. News & World Report . The company’s presence and performance contributes to Chicago’s growing status as an emerging technology hub, evident by Sprout’s achievement as G2’s #1 Best Software Product .

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Chicago,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. “These companies are showing care and commitment to their people, and their efforts are being rewarded with the most valuable asset in business today: trust.”

To learn more about Sprout Social’s workplace and culture, visit their careers site .

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago by surveying companies that together employ more than 8.2 million people in the U.S., with over 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, nearly 50,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago List, and these rankings are based on their feedback. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified ™ , have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the Chicago region. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com .

From FORTUNE. ©2024 FORTUNE Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Used under license. FORTUNE and FORTUNE Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Sprout Social.

Contact

Media:

Kaitlyn Gronek

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (773) 904-9674

Investors:

Jason Rechel

Twitter: @SproutSocialIR

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (312) 528-9166