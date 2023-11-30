The Arboretum reaches membership milestone less than a year after its public launch

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Social media now sits at the center of the customer journey, placing increased pressure on social media professionals and marketing executives to drive business impact and evolve quickly to the latest industry trends and news. To help them navigate these challenges, Sprout Social launched its community, The Arboretum, to all marketers earlier this year.

Today, Sprout Social announced that The Arboretum has surpassed 10,000 members. The membership milestone comes less than a year after The Arboretum’s public launch—quickly becoming a hub for industry connection, community and mentorship for social and marketing professionals.

The Arboretum is now a thriving space for industry professionals from across more than 60 countries to network with peers, learn best practices, stay on top of industry trends, and enhance their personal brands. Members have now connected through over 3,500 conversations and community events such as peer-group sessions, industry panels, social strategy webinars, networking opportunities and platform trainings.

“We are thrilled to see how quickly The Arboretum has grown and how rapidly it’s become a go-to space for marketers of all levels to engage with one another on a rich variety of topics, trends and strategies,” said Jamie Gilpin, CMO, Sprout Social. “Reaching this membership milestone is both evidence of our teams’ incredible efforts to make this community meaningful and engaging and of a thriving social industry that is constantly innovating and making increasing business impact.”

From practitioners to c-suite executives, The Arboretum is built by and for the entire industry and is consistently adding value and inspiration to its members.

“Social media is an ever changing industry. The best way to stay competitive and learn is to be connected and engaged with others in the industry. This is what The Arb provides with a growing discussion board and very engaging webinars from industry experts,” said Nycole Hampton, Sr. Director of Content and Engagement Marketing at GoodRx. “An industry, and its future, is at its most powerful when the professionals within it are leveraging each other’s expertise and experiences to learn, and build not only their own careers but the industry as a whole. The social marketing world has needed a gathering place where this can happen – I fully believe this is what The Arb is growing to be.”

The Arboretum will continue to expand its event offerings and launch new programs to its growing community in 2024. For more information on The Arboretum, please visit community.sproutsocial.com .

