PHOENIX, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today reported results for the 13-week first quarter ended April 2, 2023.

“We are pleased with our first quarter; we believe our long-term growth strategy is gaining traction and driving positive performance,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. “Our results included comparable store sales growth of 3.1%, total sales growth of 6 percent, and adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of 24 percent.”

First Quarter Highlights:

Net sales totaled $1.7 billion; a 6% increase from the same period in 2022

Comparable store sales growth of 3.1%

growth of 3.1% Diluted earnings per share of $0.73; Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.98 (1) ; a 24% increase from the same period in 2022

of $0.73; of $0.98 ; a 24% increase from the same period in 2022 Opened 8 new stores, closed 1 store, and acquired 2 previously licensed stores, resulting in 395 stores in 23 states as of April 2, 2023

1 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes the impact of certain special items. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information about this item.

Leverage and Liquidity in First Quarter 2023

Ended the quarter with $295 million in cash and cash equivalents and a $225 million balance on its $700 million revolving credit facility

and a $225 million balance on its $700 million revolving credit facility Repurchased 3 million shares of common stock for a total investment of $98 million

for a total investment of $98 million Generated cash from operations of $180 million and invested $45 million in capital expenditures, net of landlord reimbursement, year-to-date thru April 2, 2023

Second Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Outlook

The following provides information on our full-year 2023 outlook:

Net sales growth: 5% to 6%

5% to 6% Comparable store sales growth: 2% to 3%

2% to 3% Adjusted EBIT : $370 million to $385 million

: $370 million to $385 million Adjusted diluted earnings per share: $2.58 to $2.68

$2.58 to $2.68 Unit growth: 30 new stores, closing 11 stores, and acquisition of 2 previously licensed stores

30 new stores, closing 11 stores, and acquisition of 2 previously licensed stores Capital expenditures (net of landlord reimbursements): $210 million to $230 million

The following provides information on our second quarter 2023 outlook:

Comparable store sales growth: approximately 3%

approximately 3% Adjusted diluted earnings per share: $0.61 to $0.65

Important Information Regarding Outlook

There is no guarantee that Sprouts will achieve its projected financial expectations, which are based on management estimates, currently available information and assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. These expectations are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements to the effect that Sprouts Farmers Market or its management “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” or “believes,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the company’s outlook, growth, opportunities and long-term strategy. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the company’s ability to execute on its long-term strategy; the company’s ability to successfully compete in its competitive industry; the company’s ability to successfully open new stores; the company’s ability to manage its growth; the company’s ability to maintain or improve its operating margins; the company’s ability to identify and react to trends in consumer preferences; product supply disruptions; equipment supply disruptions; general economic conditions that impact consumer spending or result in competitive responses; accounting standard changes; the current inflationary environment and future potential inflationary and/or deflationary trends; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors as set forth from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, without limitation, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

Corporate Profile

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Thirteen weeks ended April 2, 2023 April 3, 2022 Net sales $ 1,733,310 $ 1,641,161 Cost of sales 1,083,248 1,029,413 Gross profit 650,062 611,748 Selling, general and administrative expenses 486,195 459,910 Depreciation and amortization (exclusive

of depreciation included in cost of

sales) 34,068 31,820 Store closure and other costs, net 28,277 377 Income from operations 101,522 119,641 Interest expense, net 2,220 3,039 Income before income taxes 99,302 116,602 Income tax provision 23,142 28,295 Net income $ 76,160 $ 88,307 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.80 Diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.79 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 103,827 110,903 Diluted 104,876 111,833







SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)



April 2, 2023 January 1, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 294,905 $ 293,233 Accounts receivable, net 12,404 16,108 Inventories 306,940 310,545 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41,699 53,918 Total current assets 655,948 673,804 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 715,342 722,241 Operating lease assets, net 1,195,187 1,106,524 Intangible assets 208,060 184,960 Goodwill 381,751 368,878 Other assets 13,106 13,973 Total assets $ 3,169,394 $ 3,070,380 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 187,948 $ 172,904 Accrued liabilities 148,865 151,306 Accrued salaries and benefits 48,160 61,574 Accrued income tax 5,456 — Current portion of operating lease liabilities 123,726 135,584 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 976 1,012 Total current liabilities 515,131 522,380 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,266,282 1,145,173 Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 233,720 258,902 Other long-term liabilities 36,421 36,340 Deferred income tax liability 66,910 61,123 Total liabilities 2,118,464 2,023,918 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Undesignated preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 103,470,717 shares issued and outstanding, April 2, 2023; 105,072,756 shares issued and outstanding, January 1, 2023 104 105 Additional paid-in capital 753,822 726,345 Retained earnings 297,004 320,012 Total stockholders’ equity 1,050,930 1,046,462 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,169,394 $ 3,070,380







SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS)

Thirteen weeks ended April 2, 2023 April 3, 2022 Operating activities Net income $ 76,160 $ 88,307 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 34,912 32,720 Operating lease asset amortization 30,696 28,043 Impairment of assets 27,845 171 Share-based compensation 3,852 4,456 Deferred income taxes (386 ) 2,291 Other non-cash items 14 313 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisition: Accounts receivable 6,241 9,770 Inventories 5,400 (6,790 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,528 3,613 Other assets 2,609 1,757 Accounts payable 27,006 27,645 Accrued liabilities (2,024 ) (6,857 ) Accrued salaries and benefits (13,712 ) (14,106 ) Accrued income tax 5,456 15,275 Operating lease liabilities (33,956 ) (32,180 ) Other long-term liabilities 179 (1,399 ) Cash flows from operating activities 179,820 153,029 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (47,044 ) (27,227 ) Payments for acquisition, net of cash acquired (13,042 ) — Cash flows used in investing activities (60,086 ) (27,227 ) Financing activities Proceeds from revolving credit facilities — 62,500 Payments on revolving credit facilities (25,000 ) (62,500 ) Payments on finance lease liabilities (219 ) (176 ) Payments of deferred financing costs — (3,373 ) Repurchase of common stock (98,349 ) (45,715 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,488 2,555 Cash flows used in financing activities (118,080 ) (46,709 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,654 79,093 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 295,192 247,004 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 296,846 $ 326,097

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the company presents Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP. The company’s management believes that this presentation provides useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the company, and certain of these measures may be used as components of incentive compensation.

The company defines EBITDA as net income before interest expense, provision for income tax, and depreciation, amortization and accretion. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of certain specified special items. The Company has begun reporting these adjusted measures to provide additional information with respect to the impact of store closure costs and certain other items during the thirteen weeks ended April 2, 2023. There were no such material adjustments during the thirteen weeks ended April 3, 2022.

Non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Because of their limitations, non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to reinvest in the growth of the company’s business, or as a measure of cash that will be available to meet the company’s obligations. Each non-GAAP measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company’s results as reported under GAAP.

The following table shows a reconciliation of (i) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT to net income and (ii) Adjusted diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share, in each case, for the thirteen weeks ended April 2, 2023 and April 3, 2022:

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP MEASURE RECONCILIATION

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Thirteen Weeks Ended April 2, 2023 April 3, 2022 Net Income $ 76,160 $ 88,307 Income tax provision 23,142 28,295 Interest expense, net 2,220 3,039 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 101,522 119,641 Special items (1) 35,527 — Adjusted EBIT 137,049 119,641 Depreciation, amortization and accretion, adjusted for special items 30,913 32,720 Adjusted EBITDA $ 167,962 $ 152,361 Net income $ 76,160 $ 88,307 Special Items, net of tax (1) 26,521 — Adjusted Net income $ 102,681 $ 88,307 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.79 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.98 $ 0.79 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 104,876 111,833

(1) Includes approximately $28 million in Store Closure and other costs, net primarily related to impairment charges and $4 million in Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation in cost of sales) for accelerated depreciation in connection with store closures and $3 million in Selling, general and administrative expenses related to our supply chain transition and acquisition related costs. After-tax impact includes the tax benefit on the pre-tax charge.

